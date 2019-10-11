- District 15-5A, Division I
- Victoria East at CC Flour Bluff
- Victoria West 50, CC Carroll 6
District 15-5A, Division II
- Calhoun at CC Tuloso-Midway
TAPPS Division II, District 5
- Houston Second Baptist 30, St. Joseph 12
District 13-4A, Division I
- El Campo 51, Brazosport 17
District 15-4A, Division I
- Gonzales 20, Pleasanton 13
- Beeville at La Vernia
District 11-4A, Division II
- Wharton at Houston Washington
District 13-4A, Division II
- Bandera 16, Cuero 15
District 13-3A, Division I
- Palacios at Rice Consolidated
District 14-3A, Division I
- Edna 35, Hallettsville 14
- Industrial 49, Yoakum 20
- Luling at Goliad
District 14-3A, Division II
- Van Vleck at Tidehaven
- Ganado 58, Danbury 6
- East Bernard 42, Schulenburg 14
District 15-3A, Division II
- Poth 61, Nixon-Smiley 0
District 15-2A, Division I
- Shiner 71, Yorktown 7
- Weimar 40, Kenedy 6
District 16-2A, Division I
- Refugio 73, Riviera 0
District 14-2A, Division II
- Burton at Flatonia
District 15-2A, Division II
- Falls City 56, La Pryor 0
- Runge 27, Pettus 7
District 16-2A, Division II
- Woodsboro at Bruni
Non-District
- Shiner St. Paul 31, Austin Brentwood Christian 30
- Hallettsville Sacred Heart at Austin St. Dominic Savio
Six-Man
- Faith Academy at Waco Live Oak
Victoria Cobra Athletics 67, Round Rock NYOS 22
