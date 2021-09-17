District 29-5A
CC Veterans Memorial 3, Victoria East 0
Veterans Memorial 25 26 25
Victoria East 18 24 13
Highlights: (E) Kate Aguyao 3 digs, 2 assists; Devanie Armstrong 14 digs; Trinity Bauman 11 digs, 1 ace; Sarah Castaneda 2 digs, 6 assists; Olivia Conley 3 kills; Abigail DeDear 1 dig, 4 kills, 1 ace; Hayden Ramirez 14 digs, 8 kills; Anahi Sugaki 3 digs, 4 kills; Amelle Trevino 3 kills; Emily Wall 4 digs, 1 kill, 1 block. Record: Victoria East 8-16; 2-4.
District 26-4A
Calhoun 3, Sinton 2
Calhoun 25 20 13 25 15
Sinton 23 25 25 12 12
Highlights: (C) Adrianna Cortez 2 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Emma Strakos 1 ace, 1 kill, 23 assists, 7 digs; Kamryn Kestler 3 kills, 2 digs, 2 blocks; Keri Grantland 30 digs, 4 assists; Leah Lucey 8 kills, 1 block, 4 digs; Mia Salazar 4 digs; Morgan Gray 17 kills, 16 digs; Raelin Luna 4 digs; Rosie Orta 3 aces, 12 kills, 1 block, 27 assists, 17 digs; Savannah Lane 1 ace, 18 kills, 8 digs. Record: Calhoun 16-10, 2-1.
Non-District
Cuero 3, Tuloso-Midway 0
Cuero 25 26 25
Tuloso-Midway 17 24 21
Highlights: (C) Charity Gray 12 kills, 4 aces; Zha’Vanna Gray 4 aces; Bromli Watson 1 block, 16 digs, 27 assists. Record: Cuero 21-9.
JV: Cuero 2-1. Freshman: Tuloso-Midway 2-0.
Thursday’s scores
Non-District
Hallettsville Sacred Heart 3, Bryan Allen Academy 0
Sacred Heart 25 25 25
Bryan Allen Academy 16 15 12
JV: Sacred Heart 2-0
