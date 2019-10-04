Ganado 64, Bloomington 6
|Ganado
|29
|21
|7
|7
|--
|64
|Bloomington
|6
|0
|0
|0
|--
|6
First quarter
B: Leo Hinojosa 20 yard interception return (Kick Fail) 10:21
G: Ethan Guerra 7 yard run (Giovanny Avalos kick) 8:28
G: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 17 yard pass to Riley Hurt (Avalos Kick) 5:21
G: Bures-Guerrero 3 yard run (Avalos Kick) 1:50
G: Safety 1:29
G: Bures-Guerrero 8 yard run (Kick fail) :34
Second quarter
G: Guerra 33 yard run (Avalos kick) 9:35
G: Guerra 12 yard run (Avalos kick) 7:38
G: Bures-Guerrero 7 yard run (Avalos kick) :00
Third quarter
G: Lane Benavides 8 yard pass to Adrian Mata (Avalos kick) 5:50
Fourth quarter
G: Darryl Cihal 24 yard run (Nathan Cruz kick) 6:30
Team stats
|Ganado
|Bloomington
|First downs
|17
|3
|Yards rushing
|353
|43
|Yards passing
|62
|0
|Passes
|5-11-1
|0-7-1
|Punts
|0
|29
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-50
|5-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- G: Ethan Guerra 15-190-3TD; Kyle Bures-Guerrero 4-38-3TD; Nick Fitzgerald 15-70; Darryl Cihal 3-33-TD
B: Bradley Flores 7-27
Passing -- G: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 4-10-54-1INT-1TD; B: Isaiah Solis 0-7-1INT;
Receiving -- G: Riley Hurt 1-17-TD,
Adrian Mata 1-8-TD; B: NA
