Football stats

Ganado 64, Bloomington 6

Ganado29 21 7  7   -- 64                     
Bloomington  6  -- 6                     

First quarter

B: Leo Hinojosa 20 yard interception return (Kick Fail) 10:21

G: Ethan Guerra 7 yard run (Giovanny Avalos kick) 8:28

G: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 17 yard pass to Riley Hurt (Avalos Kick) 5:21

G: Bures-Guerrero 3 yard run (Avalos Kick) 1:50

G: Safety 1:29

G: Bures-Guerrero 8 yard run (Kick fail) :34

Second quarter

G: Guerra 33 yard run (Avalos kick) 9:35

G: Guerra 12 yard run (Avalos kick) 7:38

G: Bures-Guerrero 7 yard run (Avalos kick) :00

Third quarter

G: Lane Benavides 8 yard pass to Adrian Mata (Avalos kick) 5:50

Fourth quarter

G: Darryl Cihal 24 yard run (Nathan Cruz kick) 6:30

Team stats

 Ganado Bloomington
  First downs 17 3
  Yards rushing35343
  Yards passing 62 0
  Passes5-11-10-7-1
  Punts 029
  Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
  Penalty-yards 5-505-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- G: Ethan Guerra 15-190-3TD; Kyle Bures-Guerrero 4-38-3TD; Nick Fitzgerald 15-70; Darryl Cihal 3-33-TD

B: Bradley Flores 7-27

Passing -- G: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 4-10-54-1INT-1TD; B: Isaiah Solis 0-7-1INT;

Receiving -- G: Riley Hurt 1-17-TD,

Adrian Mata 1-8-TD; B: NA

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.