Ganado 71, Louise 6

Ganado826 20 17   -- 71                     
Louise 0 6 -- 6                    

First quarter

Ganado-Ethan Guerra 4 run. Riley Hurt 2pt run 4:11

Second quarter

Ganado-Guerra 46 run. (Kick Fail) 11:10

Ganado-Guerra 12 run (Kick Fail) 7:49

Ganado-Kyle Bures-Guerrero 31 pass to Gavin Sanchez. (Giovanny Avalos Kick) 4:51

Ganado-Hurt 1 run. (Avalos Kick) :00

Third quarter

Ganado-Cameron Bates 1 run. (Avalos kick) 10:14

Ganado-Bures-Guerrero 20 pass to Erik Alvarez (Avalos Kick) 5:44

Ganado-Bures-Guerrero 8 yard run (Kick Fail) 1:27

Fourth Quarter

Ganado-Nathan Cruz 35 field goal 10:54

Louise-Robert Montes 48 pass to Rex Rodriguez (Kick Fail) 6:30

Ganado-Bures-Guerrero 66 run. (Cruz kick) 6:12

Ganado-Dustin Sanchez 2 run. (Cruz kick) 3:48

Team stats

 Ganado Louise
  First downs 16 5
  Yards rushing 32-367  36-63
  Yards passing 129  65
  Passes
 9-17-0
 5-7-1
  Punts 13 32
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  3-3
  Penalty-yards  6-70 7-50

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Ganado: Ethan Guerra 14-145-3TD, Kyle Bures-Guerrero 12-188-2TD; Louise: Blake Yeager 20-57, Rogeric Schooler 10-13

Passing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 9-17-129-2; Louise: Robert Montes 5-7-65-TD

Receiving -- Ganado: Louis Olvero 3-31; Gavin Sanchez 1-31-TD

