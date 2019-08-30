Ganado 71, Louise 6
|Ganado
|8
|26
|20
|17
|--
|71
|Louise
|0
|0
|0
|6
|--
|6
First quarter
Ganado-Ethan Guerra 4 run. Riley Hurt 2pt run 4:11
Second quarter
Ganado-Guerra 46 run. (Kick Fail) 11:10
Ganado-Guerra 12 run (Kick Fail) 7:49
Ganado-Kyle Bures-Guerrero 31 pass to Gavin Sanchez. (Giovanny Avalos Kick) 4:51
Ganado-Hurt 1 run. (Avalos Kick) :00
Third quarter
Ganado-Cameron Bates 1 run. (Avalos kick) 10:14
Ganado-Bures-Guerrero 20 pass to Erik Alvarez (Avalos Kick) 5:44
Ganado-Bures-Guerrero 8 yard run (Kick Fail) 1:27
Fourth Quarter
Ganado-Nathan Cruz 35 field goal 10:54
Louise-Robert Montes 48 pass to Rex Rodriguez (Kick Fail) 6:30
Ganado-Bures-Guerrero 66 run. (Cruz kick) 6:12
Ganado-Dustin Sanchez 2 run. (Cruz kick) 3:48
Team stats
|Ganado
|Louise
|First downs
|16
|5
|Yards rushing
|32-367
|36-63
|Yards passing
|129
|65
|Passes
|5-7-1
|Punts
|13
|32
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|3-3
|Penalty-yards
|6-70
|7-50
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Ganado: Ethan Guerra 14-145-3TD, Kyle Bures-Guerrero 12-188-2TD; Louise: Blake Yeager 20-57, Rogeric Schooler 10-13
Passing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 9-17-129-2; Louise: Robert Montes 5-7-65-TD
Receiving -- Ganado: Louis Olvero 3-31; Gavin Sanchez 1-31-TD
