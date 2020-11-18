Ganado 55, Three Rivers 0
|Three Rivers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Ganado
|34
|14
|0
|7
|--
|55
First quarter
Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 7 run, (Giovanny Avalos kick), 10:09
Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 5 run, (Avalos kick) 8:08
Ganado: Noah Thedford 30 fumble return, (Avalos kick), 7:06
Ganado: Corbin Teague 3 run, (kick failed), 5:15
Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 40 run, (Avalos kick), 1:22
Second quarter
Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 34 run, (Avalos kick), 8:27
Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 3 yard pass to Riley Hurt, (Avalos kick), 4:26
Third quarter
Fourth quarter
Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 8 run, (Avalos kick), 9:51
Team stats
|Three Rivers
|Ganado
|First downs
|6
|19
|Yards rushing
|36-137
|35-249
|Yards passing
|53
|173
|Passes
|2-5-0-1
|18-30-1-1
|Punts
|42.6
|21
|Fumbles-lost
|4-4
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-30
|3-41
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero, 14-159, Corbin Teague, 18-97, Mack Cihal, 1-7, Josiah Sterling, 1-(-2), Lane Benavides, 1-(-12); Three Rivers: Taylor Stockton, 10-57, Caden Soliz, 2-30, Zachary Davis, 5-19, Austin Stutts, 5-18, Rigoberto Sanchez, 5-11, Landon Thornton, 2-(-2)
Passing -- Ganado: Bures-Guerrero, 16-21-147-1-1, Benavides, 2-3-26-0-0; Three Rivers: Soliz, 2-5-53-0-1
Receiving -- Ganado: Riley Hurt, 9-85, Logan Riojas, 3-36, Ashton Struass, 2-32, Sterling, 1-14, Clayton Webernick, 2-10, Erik Alvarez, 1-(-3); Three Rivers: Stockton, 1-22, Davis, 1-5
