Ganado 55, Three Rivers 0

Three Rivers  00  0   -- 0                     
Ganado  34 14  -- 55                     

First quarter

Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 7 run, (Giovanny Avalos kick), 10:09

Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 5 run, (Avalos kick) 8:08

Ganado: Noah Thedford 30 fumble return, (Avalos kick), 7:06

Ganado: Corbin Teague 3 run, (kick failed), 5:15

Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 40 run, (Avalos kick), 1:22

Second quarter

Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 34 run, (Avalos kick), 8:27

Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 3 yard pass to Riley Hurt, (Avalos kick), 4:26

Third quarter

Fourth quarter

Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 8 run, (Avalos kick), 9:51

Team stats

 Three Rivers Ganado  
  First downs 6 19
  Yards rushing 36-137  35-249
  Yards passing 53  173
  Passes 2-5-0-1 18-30-1-1
  Punts  42.6 21
  Fumbles-lost  4-4  1-0
  Penalty-yards  5-30 3-41

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero, 14-159, Corbin Teague, 18-97, Mack Cihal, 1-7, Josiah Sterling, 1-(-2), Lane Benavides, 1-(-12); Three Rivers: Taylor Stockton, 10-57, Caden Soliz, 2-30, Zachary Davis, 5-19, Austin Stutts, 5-18, Rigoberto Sanchez, 5-11, Landon Thornton, 2-(-2)

Passing -- Ganado: Bures-Guerrero, 16-21-147-1-1, Benavides, 2-3-26-0-0; Three Rivers: Soliz, 2-5-53-0-1

Receiving -- Ganado: Riley Hurt, 9-85, Logan Riojas, 3-36, Ashton Struass, 2-32, Sterling, 1-14, Clayton Webernick, 2-10, Erik Alvarez, 1-(-3); Three Rivers: Stockton, 1-22, Davis, 1-5

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.