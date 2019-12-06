East Bernard 30, Ganado 10

East Bernard161200 -- 30                    
Ganado 3700 -- 10                    

First quarter

EB: Safety 10:30

EB: Tanner Baggett 55 run (Ryan Morse kick) 9:37

EB: Devin Chapman 30 run (Morse kick) 6:57

G: Giovanny Avalos 26 kick, 3:42 

Second quarter

EB: Chapman 9 run (Morse kick) 11:14

G: Ethan Guerra 3 run (Avalos kick) 4:04

EB: Kameron Matthews (Morse kick) 3:51 

Team stats

 East Bernard Ganado
  First downs 10 12
  Yards rushing 34-198  31-111
  Yards passing 35  192
  Passes 3-10-0-0 19-36-0-3
  Punts  6-205 2-62
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  6-40 4-18

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero, 24-85, Ethan Guerra, 7-26; East Bernard: Tanner Baggett, 8-80, Devin Chapman, 12-67, Kameron Matthews 5-74, Carson Little, 2-7, Dallas Novicke, 5- -14;

Passing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero, 19-36-192-0-3; East Bernard: Dallas Novicke, 3-10-35-0-0;

Receiving -- Ganado: Riley Hurt, 7-64, Louis Olvera, 1-18, Cameron Bates, 3-53, Gavin Sanchez, 3-34, Ethan Guerra, 4-25, Luke Prove 1-0; East Bernard: Carson Little, 2-23, Douglas Grymes, 1-12;

