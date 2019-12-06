East Bernard 30, Ganado 10
|East Bernard
|16
|12
|0
|0
|--
|30
|Ganado
|3
|7
|0
|0
|--
|10
First quarter
EB: Safety 10:30
EB: Tanner Baggett 55 run (Ryan Morse kick) 9:37
EB: Devin Chapman 30 run (Morse kick) 6:57
G: Giovanny Avalos 26 kick, 3:42
Second quarter
EB: Chapman 9 run (Morse kick) 11:14
G: Ethan Guerra 3 run (Avalos kick) 4:04
EB: Kameron Matthews (Morse kick) 3:51
Team stats
|East Bernard
|Ganado
|First downs
|10
|12
|Yards rushing
|34-198
|31-111
|Yards passing
|35
|192
|Passes
|3-10-0-0
|19-36-0-3
|Punts
|6-205
|2-62
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|6-40
|4-18
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero, 24-85, Ethan Guerra, 7-26; East Bernard: Tanner Baggett, 8-80, Devin Chapman, 12-67, Kameron Matthews 5-74, Carson Little, 2-7, Dallas Novicke, 5- -14;
Passing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero, 19-36-192-0-3; East Bernard: Dallas Novicke, 3-10-35-0-0;
Receiving -- Ganado: Riley Hurt, 7-64, Louis Olvera, 1-18, Cameron Bates, 3-53, Gavin Sanchez, 3-34, Ethan Guerra, 4-25, Luke Prove 1-0; East Bernard: Carson Little, 2-23, Douglas Grymes, 1-12;
