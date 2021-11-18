Ganado 60, La Villa 23
|Ganado
|20
|19
|21
|0
|--
|60
|La Villa
|7
|0
|0
|16
|--
|23
First quarter
LV: AJ Contreras 1 run (Jaime Elissetche kick), 10:50
G: Riley Hurt 53 pass from Kyle Bures-Guerrero (Giovanny Avalos kick), 9:16
G: Vince Sablatura 26 run (Avalos kick), 5:23
G: Bures-Guerrero 2 run (kick failed), 1:48
Second quarter
G: Bures-Guerrero 10 run (kick failed), 6:18
G: Hurt 8 pass from Bures-Guerrero (kick failed), 3:40
G: Hurt 34 pass from Bures-Guerrero (Avalos kick), 1:42
Third quarter
G: Bures-Guerrero 20 run (Avalos kick), 8:34
G: Hurt 60 punt return (Avalos kick), 5:54
G: Cain Hayden 4 pass from Bures-Guerrero (Avalos kick), 0:41
Fourth quarter
LV: Contreras 15 run (Brandon Felix run), 6:36
LV: Felix 63 run (Contreras run), 4:34
Team stats
|Ganado
|La Villa
|First downs
|16
|9
|Yards rushing
|20-92
|42-244
|Yards passing
|325
|58
|Passes
|27-31-4-1
|7-11-0-0
|Punts
|48
|25.1
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-85
|3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 9-58-3, Vince Sablatura 4-46-1, Corbin Teague 2-6, Logan Riojas 2-1, Luke Bures 3-(-19); La Villa: Brandon Felix 19-169-1, AJ Contreras 14-28-2, Christian Ortiz 8-49, Kris Cardoza 1-(-2).
Passing -- Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 24-26-284-4-0, Bures 3-5-41-0-1; La Villa: Felix 7-11-58-0-0.
Receiving -- Ganado: Josiah Sterling 10-66, Riley Hurt 7-143-3, Cain Hayden 2-15, Riojas 3-41, Jaden Gonzales 1-10, Clayton Webernick 1-15, Ashton Strauss 3-41; La Villa: Cardoza 1-6, Keanu Escobar 2-17, Jacob Espericueta 3-28, Ortiz 1-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.