Ganado 23, London 16
|Ganado
|0
|9
|0
|14
|--
|23
|home team
|7
|0
|3
|6
|--
|16
First quarter
London: Ryan Rives 19 interception return. Burkholder kick good, 6:40
Second quarter
Ganado: Field goal attempt good, 8:48
Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 26 pass to Riley Hurt. Kick no good, 6:31
Third quarter
London: Thomas Burkholder 26 field goal good, 6:13
Fourth quarter
Ganado: Ethan Guerra 6 run. 2-point conversion no good, 1:35
London: Donyae Castaneda 80 kickoff return touchdown. 2-point conversion no good, 1:19
Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 1 run. 2-point conversion good, 0:08
Team stats
|Ganado
|London
|First downs
|8
|9
|Yards rushing
|n/a
|n/a
|Yards passing
|179
|56
|Passes
|13-29-2
|10-19-0
|Punts
|n/a
|n/a
|Fumbles-lost
|n/a
|3-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-n/a
|6-n/a
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero, 1-47, TD; Ethan Guerra, 11-35, TD. London: Ty Leonard, 2-80; Donyae Castaneda, 3-14; Gavin Chapa 4-1; Zach Bolich 1-(-5); Demetri Sanchez 1-(-2), Arnold Navarijo 1-4.
Passing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero, 13-29-2-179, TD. London: Ty Leonard, 10-19-0;
Receiving -- Ganado, Riley Hurt 3-64, TD; Louis Olvera 4-57; Cameron Bates 4-39; Ethan Guerra 1-17; Gavin Sanchez 1-2. London: RJ Moreno 4-22; Noah Gonzales, 1-11; Thomas Burkholder, 1- 17; Arnold Navarijo 2-5; Donyae Castaneda 1-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.