Ganado 68, Ozona 18

Ozona  6  6   -- 18                     
Ganado  13 42 13  -- 68                     

First quarter

G: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 25 pass (Giovanny Avalos kick)

G: Bures-Guerrero 26 run (kick failed)

O: Matthew Delagarza 1 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

G: Bures-Guerrero 47 pass (Avalos kick)

G: Bures-Guerrero 12 pass (Avalos kick)

G: Bures-Guerrero 30 pass (Avalos kick)

G: Bures-Guerrero 29 run (Avalos kick)

G: Bures-Guerrero 12 pass (Avalos kick)

G: Bures-Guerrero 25 pass (Avalos kick)

Third quarter

G: Bures-Guerrero 10 pass (Avalos kick)

O: Matthew Daniels 24 pass from Charles Childress (2pt failed)

G: Dylan Holt 3 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

O: Lane Smith 18 pass from Childress (2pt failed)

Team stats

 Ganado Ozona  
  First downs 24 15
  Yards rushing 23-159  38-117
  Yards passing 322  153
  Passes 24-37-7-3 9-25-2-4
  Punts  37 xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  2-2
  Penalty-yards  1-5 7-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 7-91-2, Dylan Holt 1-3-1, Corbin Teague 2-25, Vince Sablatura 13-40; Ozona: Lane Smith 1-21, Logan Fay 1-0, Dusty Smith 5-2, Jacob Childress 3-4, Rigo Treto 5-42, Matthew Delagarza 23-48-1.

Passing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 23-32-321-7-2, Luke Bures 1-5-1-0-1; Ozona: D. Smith 0-3-0-0-1, Childress 7-18-116-2-1, Hudson Fowler 2-4-37-0-2.

Receiving -- Ganado: Clayton Webernick 3-37-1, Josiah Sterling 9-123-2, Riley Hurt 8-124-4, Jaden Gonzales 1-5, Lane Benavidez 1-14, Cain Hayden 1-4, Logan Riojas 1-15; Ozona: L. smith 3-40-1, Matthew Daniels 2-47-1, Carlos Cantu 3-40, Xaden Badillo 1-26.

