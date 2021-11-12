Ganado 68, Ozona 18
|Ozona
|6
|0
|6
|6
|--
|18
|Ganado
|13
|42
|13
|0
|--
|68
First quarter
G: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 25 pass (Giovanny Avalos kick)
G: Bures-Guerrero 26 run (kick failed)
O: Matthew Delagarza 1 run (kick failed)
Second quarter
G: Bures-Guerrero 47 pass (Avalos kick)
G: Bures-Guerrero 12 pass (Avalos kick)
G: Bures-Guerrero 30 pass (Avalos kick)
G: Bures-Guerrero 29 run (Avalos kick)
G: Bures-Guerrero 12 pass (Avalos kick)
G: Bures-Guerrero 25 pass (Avalos kick)
Third quarter
G: Bures-Guerrero 10 pass (Avalos kick)
O: Matthew Daniels 24 pass from Charles Childress (2pt failed)
G: Dylan Holt 3 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
O: Lane Smith 18 pass from Childress (2pt failed)
Team stats
|Ganado
|Ozona
|First downs
|24
|15
|Yards rushing
|23-159
|38-117
|Yards passing
|322
|153
|Passes
|24-37-7-3
|9-25-2-4
|Punts
|37
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|1-5
|7-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 7-91-2, Dylan Holt 1-3-1, Corbin Teague 2-25, Vince Sablatura 13-40; Ozona: Lane Smith 1-21, Logan Fay 1-0, Dusty Smith 5-2, Jacob Childress 3-4, Rigo Treto 5-42, Matthew Delagarza 23-48-1.
Passing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 23-32-321-7-2, Luke Bures 1-5-1-0-1; Ozona: D. Smith 0-3-0-0-1, Childress 7-18-116-2-1, Hudson Fowler 2-4-37-0-2.
Receiving -- Ganado: Clayton Webernick 3-37-1, Josiah Sterling 9-123-2, Riley Hurt 8-124-4, Jaden Gonzales 1-5, Lane Benavidez 1-14, Cain Hayden 1-4, Logan Riojas 1-15; Ozona: L. smith 3-40-1, Matthew Daniels 2-47-1, Carlos Cantu 3-40, Xaden Badillo 1-26.
