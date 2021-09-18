Ganado 40, Palacios 21
|Ganado
|14
|0
|14
|12
|--
|40
|Palacios
|7
|7
|7
|0
|--
|21
First quarter
G: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 9 run (Giovanny Avalos kick)
G: Bures-Guerrero 46 pass to Riley Hurt (Avalos kick)
P: Anthony White 11 pass to Matthew Sandoval (Eduardo Nunez kick)
Second quarter
P: White 4 pass to Donovan Ruiz (Nunez kick)
Third quarter
G: Bures-Guerrero 3 run (Avalos kick)
G: Bures-Guerrero 5 run (Avalos kick)
P: White 47 pass to Daniel Gonzales (Nunez kick)
Fourth quarter
G: Bures-Guerrero 14 pass to Hurt (Avalos kick failed)
G: Josiah Sterling 56 interception return (Avalos kick failed
Team stats
|Ganado
|Palacios
|First downs
|15
|14
|Yards rushing
|30-130
|31-76
|Yards passing
|171
|150
|Passes
|12-20-2-0
|15-36-3-3
|Punts
|20
|30.8
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-30
|7-55
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 13-31-3, Corbin Teague 13-92, Vince Sablatura 2-6; Palacios: Anthony White 16-40, Chance Mcrae 7-5, Adrian Sanchez 6-31.
Passing -- Ganado: Bures-Guerrero 12-20-171-2-0; Palacios: White 14-33-150-3-3.
Receiving -- Ganado: Josiah Sterling 1-5, Riley Hurt 8-146-2, Jaden Gonzales 1-5, Cain Hayden 2-15; Palacios: Mcrae 1-19, Cameron Graves 1-7, Donovan Ruiz 3-14-1, Daniel Gonzalez 2-69-1, Thomas Garcia 2-3, Matthew Sandoval 4-41-1, Tanner Lev 1-(-3).
