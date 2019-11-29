Ganado 28, Poth 14
|Poth
|0
|0
|14
|0
|--
|14
|Ganado
|7
|0
|7
|14
|--
|28
First quarter
Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 25 pass to Riley Hurt (Giovanny Avalos kick) 3:10
Third quarter
Poth: Drew Arevalos 2 run (Seth Drzymala kick) 10:14
Poth: Kolton James 23 pass to Arevalos (Drzymala kick) 6:15
Ganado: Guerrero 7 run (Avalos kick) 3:18
Fourth quarter
Ganado: Guerrero 42 run (Avalos kick) 10:02
Ganado: Guerrero 63 pass to Hurt (Avalos kick) 5:05
Team stats
|Poth
|Ganado
|First downs
|12
|16
|Yards rushing
|23-18
|38-179
|Yards passing
|228
|179
|Passes
|16-24-1-1
|13-21-2-1
|Punts
|3.110
|3.95
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-57
|3-95
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures Guerrero, 22-136, Ethan Guerra 16-43; Poth: Cooper Conn, 2-16, Kolton James, 15- -3, Drew Arevalos, 5- 7, Blake Moody, 1- -2;
Passing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero, 13-21-179-2-1; Poth: Kolton James, 16-24-228-1-1;
Receiving -- Ganado: Riley Hurt, 7-128, Louis Olvera, 4-34, Colton Tegue 1-2, Gavin Sanchez, 1-15; Poth: Drew Arevalos, 6-90, Blake Moody 5-62, Preston Dallmeyer 2-41, Cooper Conn 3-35;
