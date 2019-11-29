Football stats

Ganado 28, Poth 14

Poth00140 -- 14                    
Ganado 70714 -- 28                    

First quarter

Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero 25 pass to Riley Hurt (Giovanny Avalos kick) 3:10 

Third quarter

Poth: Drew Arevalos 2 run (Seth Drzymala kick) 10:14

Poth: Kolton James 23 pass to Arevalos (Drzymala kick) 6:15 

Ganado: Guerrero 7 run (Avalos kick) 3:18

Fourth quarter

Ganado: Guerrero 42 run (Avalos kick) 10:02

Ganado: Guerrero 63 pass to Hurt (Avalos kick) 5:05

Team stats

 PothGanado
  First downs 12 16
  Yards rushing 23-18  38-179
  Yards passing 228  179
  Passes 16-24-1-1 13-21-2-1
  Punts  3.110 3.95
  Fumbles-lost  3-1  1-0
  Penalty-yards  5-57 3-95

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures Guerrero, 22-136, Ethan Guerra 16-43; Poth: Cooper Conn, 2-16, Kolton James, 15- -3, Drew Arevalos, 5- 7, Blake Moody, 1- -2;

Passing -- Ganado: Kyle Bures-Guerrero, 13-21-179-2-1; Poth: Kolton James, 16-24-228-1-1;

Receiving -- Ganado: Riley Hurt, 7-128, Louis Olvera, 4-34, Colton Tegue 1-2, Gavin Sanchez, 1-15; Poth: Drew Arevalos, 6-90, Blake Moody 5-62, Preston Dallmeyer 2-41, Cooper Conn 3-35; 

