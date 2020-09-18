Football stats

George West 45, Nixon-Smiley 0

George West1213146 --  45                    
Nixon-Smiley0000 -- 0                    

First quarter

GW: 87 run, kick failed, 3:03

GW: 13 run, 2pt conversion failed, 1:37

Second quarter

GW: 14 run, kick good, 9:15

GW: 1 run, 2pt conversion failed, 0:40

Third quarter

GW: 82 kickoff return, kick good, 11:47

GW: 38 run, kick good, 9:15

Fourth quarter

GW: 59 run, kick failed, 11:01

Team stats

 Nixon-SmileyGeorge West
  First downs 6 9
  Yards rushing 45-127 30-337
  Yards passing 6 52
  Passes 1-1-0 6-14-1
  Punts 6-35.7 1-42
  Fumbles-lost7-51-0
  Penalty-yards 2-15 2-20

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Nixon-Smiley: Bradyn Martinez 21-64, Jesse Riojas 9-34, Xavier Arrias 4-9, Ivan Loera 8-30, Issac Grant 2-(-5), Jason Adams 1-(-5); 

Passing -- Nixon-Smiley: Martinez 1-1-6-0-0; 

Receiving -- Nixon-Smiley: Grant 1-6;

