George West 45, Nixon-Smiley 0
|George West
|12
|13
|14
|6
|--
|45
|Nixon-Smiley
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
GW: 87 run, kick failed, 3:03
GW: 13 run, 2pt conversion failed, 1:37
Second quarter
GW: 14 run, kick good, 9:15
GW: 1 run, 2pt conversion failed, 0:40
Third quarter
GW: 82 kickoff return, kick good, 11:47
GW: 38 run, kick good, 9:15
Fourth quarter
GW: 59 run, kick failed, 11:01
Team stats
|Nixon-Smiley
|George West
|First downs
|6
|9
|Yards rushing
|45-127
|30-337
|Yards passing
|6
|52
|Passes
|1-1-0
|6-14-1
|Punts
|6-35.7
|1-42
|Fumbles-lost
|7-5
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|2-15
|2-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Nixon-Smiley: Bradyn Martinez 21-64, Jesse Riojas 9-34, Xavier Arrias 4-9, Ivan Loera 8-30, Issac Grant 2-(-5), Jason Adams 1-(-5);
Passing -- Nixon-Smiley: Martinez 1-1-6-0-0;
Receiving -- Nixon-Smiley: Grant 1-6;
