Hallettsville 47, Goliad 0
|Hallettsville
|14
|14
|13
|6
|--
|47
|Goliad
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
H - Jonathon Brooks 16 run (kick blocked) 11:19
H - Lane Linhart 10 run (Linhart run) 5:45
Second quarter
H - Bowen Higgins 7 pass from Linhart (kick failed) 8:14
H - Linhart 8 run (Brooks run) 0:40
Third quarter
H - Travis Matula 30 pass from Linhart (Chase Janak kick) 10:04
H - Brooks 4 run (kick failed)
Fourth quarter
H - Price Pruett rec. fumble in end zone (kick failed)
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|Goliad
|First downs
|19
|3
|Yards rushing
|29-162
|25-31
|Yards passing
|184
|25
|Passes
|14-19-1
|3-11-1
|Punts
|1-16
|5-26.6
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|4-2
|Penalty-yards
|2-10
|5-31
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Brooks 14-91-2, Linhart 7-25-2, Deven Wood 2-25-0, Matula 2-13-0, Higgins 3-10-0; Goliad: Gage Barrera 12-6
Passing -- Hallettsville: Linhart 14-19-184-1-2
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Ty Gerke 6-75-0, Brooks 2-26-0, Matula 2-38-1, Bowen Higgins 1-7-1, Wood 1-22, Isaak Machacek 1-11-0, Chase Janak 1-5-0; Goliad: Logan Capistran 1-14, Reese Rhunke 1-9, Adam Mendez 1-2.
