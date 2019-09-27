Shiner 55, Goliad 6

Goliad  0  0   -- 6                     
Shiner 21 20  -- 55                     

First quarter

Shiner: Donyai Taylor 3 run (Cross Rankin kick), 10:08

Team: Reese Ruhnke 44 run (kick failed), 7:29

Shiner: Doug Brooks 24 run (Rankin kick), 3:53 

Shiner: Taylor 39 run (Rankin kick), 1:25

Second quarter

Shiner: Zane Rhodes 76 run (Rankin kick), 11:36

Shiner: Devin Lehnert 71 run (kick failed), 8:41

Shiner: Tyler Palmer to Cole Patek 45 pass (Rankin kick), 2:39

Third quarter

Shiner: Palmer to Dalton Brooks 32 pass (Rankin kick), 5:18

Fourth quarter

Shiner: Cash Shows 1 run (Rankin kick), 4:45

Team stats

 Goliad Shiner  
  First downs 4 22
  Yards rushing 19-58 41-438
  Yards passing 36 83
  Passes 8-11-0-0 3-3-0-2
  Punts 35.6 0
  Fumbles-lost 1-0 1-0
  Penalty-yards 3-20 7-75

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Goliad: Grant Garnett 6-11, John Savoy 5-19, Reese Ruhnke 5-27, Truman Miller 2-3, Aden Barrientez 1-(-2); Shiner: Donyai Taylor 10-129, Doug Brooks, 6-55, Tyler Palmer 8-40, Zane Rhodes 6-96, Devin Lehnert 1-71, Dalton Brooks 5-35, Devondrick Mathis 1-1, Noah Neubad 3-11, Cash Shows 1-1.

Passing -- Goliad: Reese Ruhnke 8-11-36; Shiner: Taylor Palmer 3-3-83, 2 TDs.

Receiving -- Goliad: Alan Mendez 3-14, John Savoy 1-4, Cutter Zamzow 3-10, Logan Capistran 1-8; Shiner: Cole Patek 1-45 TD, Devin Lehnert 1-6, Dalton Brooks, 1-32 TD

