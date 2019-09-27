Shiner 55, Goliad 6
|Goliad
|6
|0
|0
|0
|--
|6
|Shiner
|21
|20
|7
|7
|--
|55
First quarter
Shiner: Donyai Taylor 3 run (Cross Rankin kick), 10:08
Team: Reese Ruhnke 44 run (kick failed), 7:29
Shiner: Doug Brooks 24 run (Rankin kick), 3:53
Shiner: Taylor 39 run (Rankin kick), 1:25
Second quarter
Shiner: Zane Rhodes 76 run (Rankin kick), 11:36
Shiner: Devin Lehnert 71 run (kick failed), 8:41
Shiner: Tyler Palmer to Cole Patek 45 pass (Rankin kick), 2:39
Third quarter
Shiner: Palmer to Dalton Brooks 32 pass (Rankin kick), 5:18
Fourth quarter
Shiner: Cash Shows 1 run (Rankin kick), 4:45
Team stats
|Goliad
|Shiner
|First downs
|4
|22
|Yards rushing
|19-58
|41-438
|Yards passing
|36
|83
|Passes
|8-11-0-0
|3-3-0-2
|Punts
|35.6
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|3-20
|7-75
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Goliad: Grant Garnett 6-11, John Savoy 5-19, Reese Ruhnke 5-27, Truman Miller 2-3, Aden Barrientez 1-(-2); Shiner: Donyai Taylor 10-129, Doug Brooks, 6-55, Tyler Palmer 8-40, Zane Rhodes 6-96, Devin Lehnert 1-71, Dalton Brooks 5-35, Devondrick Mathis 1-1, Noah Neubad 3-11, Cash Shows 1-1.
Passing -- Goliad: Reese Ruhnke 8-11-36; Shiner: Taylor Palmer 3-3-83, 2 TDs.
Receiving -- Goliad: Alan Mendez 3-14, John Savoy 1-4, Cutter Zamzow 3-10, Logan Capistran 1-8; Shiner: Cole Patek 1-45 TD, Devin Lehnert 1-6, Dalton Brooks, 1-32 TD
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.