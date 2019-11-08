Yoakum 32, Goliad 13
|Goliad
|0
|7
|6
|0
|--
|13
|Yoakum
|7
|6
|12
|7
|--
|32
First quarter
Yoakum: Deandre Enoch 4 run (Erick Valdez kick) 1:23
Second quarter
Yoakum: Enoch 35 run (Kick fail) 5:24
Goliad: Gage Barrera 47 run (Emiliano Garza kick) 3:43
Third quarter
Yoakum: Jayden Jones 4 run (2pt fail) 5:52
Goliad: Reese Ruhnke 56 pass to Grant Garnett (kick failed) 5:32
Yoakum: Blake Gordon 1 run (2pt failed) 2:15
Fourth quarter
Yoakum: Enoch 11 run (Valdez Kick) 4:25
Team stats
|Goliad
|Yoakum
|First downs
|11
|16
|Yards rushing
|38-203
|36-308
|Yards passing
|72
|101
|Passes
|4-10-0
|7-13-1
|Punts
|31
|28
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-25
|8-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Yoakum:Deandre Enoch 11-103-3TD; Blake Gordon 12-119-TD; Harden Jones 8-71-TD; Goliad:Gage Barrera 24-169-TD;
Passing -- Yoakum: Blake Gordon 7-13-101-INT; Goliad: Reese Ruhnke 4-9-72-TD;
Receiving -- Yoakum: Ty Love 5-74; Goliad: Grant Garnett 2-56-TD;
