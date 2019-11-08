Football stats

Yoakum 32, Goliad 13

Goliad  6  0   -- 13                     
Yoakum  7 12  --32                     

First quarter

Yoakum: Deandre Enoch 4 run (Erick Valdez kick) 1:23

Second quarter

Yoakum: Enoch 35 run (Kick fail) 5:24

Goliad: Gage Barrera 47 run (Emiliano Garza kick) 3:43

Third quarter

Yoakum: Jayden Jones 4 run (2pt fail) 5:52

Goliad: Reese Ruhnke 56 pass to Grant Garnett (kick failed) 5:32

Yoakum: Blake Gordon 1 run (2pt failed) 2:15

Fourth quarter

Yoakum: Enoch 11 run (Valdez Kick) 4:25

Team stats

  Goliad Yoakum  
  First downs 11 16
  Yards rushing 38-203 36-308
  Yards passing 72  101
  Passes 4-10-0 7-13-1
  Punts  31 28
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-25 8-70

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Yoakum:Deandre Enoch 11-103-3TD; Blake Gordon 12-119-TD; Harden Jones 8-71-TD; Goliad:Gage Barrera 24-169-TD;

Passing -- Yoakum: Blake Gordon 7-13-101-INT; Goliad: Reese Ruhnke 4-9-72-TD;

Receiving -- Yoakum: Ty Love 5-74; Goliad: Grant Garnett 2-56-TD;

