Goliad 55, Aransas Pass 14
|Goliad
|15
|26
|7
|6
|--
|55
|Aransas Pass
|0
|0
|6
|8
|--
|14
First quarter
G: Aden Barrientez 7 run (2pt conversion)
G: Joseph Council 41 run (kick)
Second quarter
G: Jesse Martinez interception return (kick)
G: Council 2 run (kick failed)
G: Martinez 79 run (kick)
G: Colby Rosenquest interception return (kick failed)
Third quarter
AP: 5 run (kick)
Fourth quarter
AP: 3 run (2pt failed)
AP: 1 run (2pt conversion)
G: Lathan Martinez 2 run (kick failed)
Team stats
|Goliad
|Aransas Pass
|First downs
|12
|13
|Yards rushing
|42-356
|xx-106
|Yards passing
|37
|91
|Passes
|2-3-0-0
|xx-xx-xx-3
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-15
|3-15
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Goliad: Aden Barrientez 6-83-1, Jesse Martinez 3-100-1, Joseph Council 3-51-1, Reese Ruhnke 1-11, Braylon Perry 4-16-1, Justin Livas 2-12, Demetrius Steptoe 3-23, Kia Mcdow 2-(-2), Andrew Alonzo 2-10, Angel Hernandez 1-6, Lathan Martinez 7-18-1, Clay Fair 6-6, Dalley Salas 2-11.
Passing -- Goliad: Ruhnke 2-3-37-0-0.
Receiving -- Goliad: Martinez 1-21, Steptoe 1-16.
