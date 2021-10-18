Goliad 55, Aransas Pass 14

Goliad 15 26 7  6   -- 55                     
Aransas Pass  0  -- 14                     

First quarter

G: Aden Barrientez 7 run (2pt conversion)

G: Joseph Council 41 run (kick)

Second quarter

G: Jesse Martinez interception return (kick)

G: Council 2 run (kick failed)

G: Martinez 79 run (kick)

G: Colby Rosenquest interception return (kick failed)

Third quarter

AP: 5 run (kick)

Fourth quarter

AP: 3 run (2pt failed)

AP: 1 run (2pt conversion)

G: Lathan Martinez 2 run (kick failed)

Team stats

 Goliad Aransas Pass  
  First downs 12 13
  Yards rushing 42-356  xx-106
  Yards passing 37  91
  Passes 2-3-0-0 xx-xx-xx-3
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-15 3-15

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Goliad: Aden Barrientez 6-83-1, Jesse Martinez 3-100-1, Joseph Council 3-51-1, Reese Ruhnke 1-11, Braylon Perry 4-16-1, Justin Livas 2-12, Demetrius Steptoe 3-23, Kia Mcdow 2-(-2), Andrew Alonzo 2-10, Angel Hernandez 1-6, Lathan Martinez 7-18-1, Clay Fair 6-6, Dalley Salas 2-11.

Passing -- Goliad: Ruhnke 2-3-37-0-0.

Receiving -- Goliad: Martinez 1-21, Steptoe 1-16.

