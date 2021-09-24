Edna 41, Goliad 14

Edna 27 14  0   -- 41                     
Goliad  7  -- 14                     

First quarter

G: Jesse Martinez 19 fumble return (Joseph Council kick), 11:41

Second quarter

E: Dreydan Ashford 9 run (Geovanni Villedo-Segundo kick failed), 9:05

E: Jaiden Clay 6 run (Villedo-Segundo kick), 5:07

E: Clay 16 pass to Joshua Muncrief (Villedo-Segundo kick), 1:06

G: Aden Barrientez 90 kickoff return (Council kick), 0:47

E: Clay 21 pass to Muncrief (Villedo-Segundo kick), 0:14

Third quarter

E: Clay 7 pass to Muncrief (Villedo-Segundo kick), 7:40

E: Kade Rodas 41 run (Villedo-Segundo kick), 4:34

Team stats

 Edna Goliad  
  First downs 24 1
  Yards rushing37-247  21-41
  Yards passing 247  20
  Passes 15-26-3-0 5-11-0-0
  Punts  4-23.0 9-34.7
  Fumbles-lost  5-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  7-50 5-25

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Edna: Dreydan Ashford, 14-92-1, Jaiden Clay 8-81-1; Goliad: Justin Livas, 3-15, Jesse Martinez 4-10;

Passing -- Edna: Jaiden Clay, 15-25-225-3-0; Goliad: Andrew Alonzo, 4-6-32-0-0

Receiving -- Edna: Cameron Thornton, 5-106, Joshua Muncrief, 4-53-3; Goliad: Joseph Council 3-37

