Edna 41, Goliad 14
|Edna
|0
|27
|14
|0
|--
|41
|Goliad
|7
|7
|0
|0
|--
|14
First quarter
G: Jesse Martinez 19 fumble return (Joseph Council kick), 11:41
Second quarter
E: Dreydan Ashford 9 run (Geovanni Villedo-Segundo kick failed), 9:05
E: Jaiden Clay 6 run (Villedo-Segundo kick), 5:07
E: Clay 16 pass to Joshua Muncrief (Villedo-Segundo kick), 1:06
G: Aden Barrientez 90 kickoff return (Council kick), 0:47
E: Clay 21 pass to Muncrief (Villedo-Segundo kick), 0:14
Third quarter
E: Clay 7 pass to Muncrief (Villedo-Segundo kick), 7:40
E: Kade Rodas 41 run (Villedo-Segundo kick), 4:34
Team stats
|Edna
|Goliad
|First downs
|24
|1
|Yards rushing
|37-247
|21-41
|Yards passing
|247
|20
|Passes
|15-26-3-0
|5-11-0-0
|Punts
|4-23.0
|9-34.7
|Fumbles-lost
|5-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-50
|5-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Edna: Dreydan Ashford, 14-92-1, Jaiden Clay 8-81-1; Goliad: Justin Livas, 3-15, Jesse Martinez 4-10;
Passing -- Edna: Jaiden Clay, 15-25-225-3-0; Goliad: Andrew Alonzo, 4-6-32-0-0
Receiving -- Edna: Cameron Thornton, 5-106, Joshua Muncrief, 4-53-3; Goliad: Joseph Council 3-37
