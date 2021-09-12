Goliad 42, George West 40
|Goliad
|7
|0
|16
|19
|--
|42
|George West
|12
|6
|14
|8
|--
|40
First quarter
G: Joseph Council 8 run (kick)
GW: 2 run (kick failed)
GW: 39 pass (2pt failed)
Second quarter
GW: 8 pass (kick failed)
Third quarter
G: Jesse Martinez 55 run (2pt good)
GW: 23 pass (kick failed)
GW: 3 run (kick failed)
G: Martinez 12 pass from Reese Ruhnke (Justin Livas pass from Rhunke)
Fourth quarter
G: Council 71 pass from Runhke (2pt failed)
G: Martinez 47 run (2pt failed)
GW: 4 run (2pt failed)
G: Council kickoff return (kick)
Team stats
|Goliad
|George West
|First downs
|10
|20
|Yards rushing
|21-231
|xx-128
|Yards passing
|193
|259
|Passes
|11-17-2-0
|xx-xx-xx-2
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|3-3
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|8-55
|6-21
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Goliad: Aden Barrientez 7-42, Jesse Martinez 6-129-2, Joseph Council 2-26-1, Reese Ruhnke 5-16, Demetrius Steptoe 1-3.
Passing -- Goliad: Ruhnke 11-17-193-2-0.
Receiving -- Goliad: Council 4-104-1, Martinez 5-35-1, Leighton Wunch 3-35, Justin Livas 2-19.
