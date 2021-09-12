Goliad 42, George West 40

Goliad  16 19   -- 42                     
George West  12 14  -- 40                     

First quarter

G: Joseph Council 8 run (kick)

GW: 2 run (kick failed)

GW: 39 pass (2pt failed)

Second quarter

GW: 8 pass (kick failed)

Third quarter

G: Jesse Martinez 55 run (2pt good)

GW: 23 pass (kick failed)

GW: 3 run (kick failed)

G: Martinez 12 pass from Reese Ruhnke (Justin Livas pass from Rhunke)

Fourth quarter

G: Council 71 pass from Runhke (2pt failed)

G: Martinez 47 run (2pt failed)

GW: 4 run (2pt failed)

G: Council kickoff return (kick)

Team stats

 Goliad George West  
  First downs 10 20
  Yards rushing 21-231  xx-128
  Yards passing 193  259
  Passes 11-17-2-0 xx-xx-xx-2
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  3-3  0-0
  Penalty-yards  8-55 6-21

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Goliad: Aden Barrientez 7-42, Jesse Martinez 6-129-2, Joseph Council 2-26-1, Reese Ruhnke 5-16, Demetrius Steptoe 1-3.

Passing -- Goliad: Ruhnke 11-17-193-2-0.

Receiving -- Goliad: Council 4-104-1, Martinez 5-35-1, Leighton Wunch 3-35, Justin Livas 2-19.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.