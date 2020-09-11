George West 28, Goliad 20
|George West
|6
|8
|0
|14
|--
|28
|Goliad
|8
|6
|6
|0
|--
|20
First quarter
Goliad- Gage Barrera 41 yard run (Reese Ruhnke pass to Peyton Lugo 2pt) 6:56
George West-Michael Upton 2 yard run (2pt fail) 1:49
Second quarter
Goliad- Jesse Martinez 45 yard Interception return (2pt fail) 3:07
George West- Devon Jackson 42 yard pass to John Zuniga (Upton run 2pt) 1:35
Third quarter
Goliad-Reese Ruhnke 22 yard pass to Cooper Dillard (Kick Failed) 4:19
Fourth Quarter
George West-Upton 1 yard run (Riley Huie Kick) 11:58
George West-Jackson 1 yard run (Huie Kick) 8:13
Team stats
|George West
|Goliad
|First downs
|6
|10
|Yards rushing
|29-142
|36-205
|Yards passing
|119
|34
|Passes
|7-13-1
|3-8-2
|Punts
|32
|32
|Fumbles-lost
|1-0
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
|5-46
|5-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- George West: Michael Upton 14-85-2TD; Goliad Gage Barrera 20-95-TD. Reese Ruhnke 5-66.
Passing -- George West: Devon Jackson 7-13-119-INT-TD. Goliad Reese Ruhnke 3-8-34-2INT-TD
Reese Ruhnke 3-8-34-2INT-TD
Receiving -- George West John Zuniga 2-52-TD; Goliad Cooper Dillard 1-22-TD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.