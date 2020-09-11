George West 28, Goliad 20

George West  0  14   -- 28                     
Goliad  -- 20                     

First quarter 

Goliad- Gage Barrera 41 yard run (Reese Ruhnke pass to Peyton Lugo 2pt) 6:56

George West-Michael Upton 2 yard run (2pt fail) 1:49

Second quarter

Goliad- Jesse Martinez 45 yard Interception return (2pt fail) 3:07

George West- Devon Jackson 42 yard pass to John Zuniga (Upton run 2pt) 1:35

Third quarter

Goliad-Reese Ruhnke 22 yard pass to Cooper Dillard (Kick Failed) 4:19

Fourth Quarter

George West-Upton 1 yard run (Riley Huie Kick) 11:58

George West-Jackson 1 yard run (Huie Kick) 8:13

 

Team stats

 George West  Goliad  
  First downs 6 10
  Yards rushing 29-142  36-205
  Yards passing 119  34
  Passes 7-13-1 3-8-2
  Punts  32 32
  Fumbles-lost  1-0  3-2
  Penalty-yards  5-46 5-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing --  George West: Michael Upton 14-85-2TD; Goliad Gage Barrera 20-95-TD. Reese Ruhnke 5-66.

Passing --  George West: Devon Jackson 7-13-119-INT-TD. Goliad Reese Ruhnke 3-8-34-2INT-TD

Receiving -- George West John Zuniga 2-52-TD; Goliad Cooper Dillard 1-22-TD.

