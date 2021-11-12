Corpus Christi London 27, Goliad 21 (2OT)
|Goliad
|7
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0
|--
|21
|London
|0
|0
|6
|15
|0
|6
|--
|27
First quarter
G-Aden Barrientez 56 run (Joseph Council kick), 10:46
Second quarter
G-Joseph Council 1 run (kick blocked), 6:08
Third quarter
G-Reese Ruhnke 5 run (Barrientez pass from Ruhnke), 2:41
L-Mason Jacob 83 kickoff return (kick failed), 2:18
Fourth quarter
L-Calance Castaneda 4 pass from Preston Cazales (Josias Huerta kick), 9:28
L-Jett Christmas 14 pass from Cazales (Christmas pass from Cazales), 5:49
Second Overtime
L-Christmas 16 pass from Cazales (pass failed)
Team stats
|Goliad
|London
|First downs
|16
|16
|Yards rushing
|56-224
|33-158
|Yards passing
|36
|152
|Passes
|5-15-0-2
|12-27-3-3
|Punts
|35
|26
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|9-66
|10-94
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Goliad, Aden Barrientez 16-126 TD, Joseph Council 22-59 TD, Reese Ruhnke 10-45 TD, Justin Livas 4-(-1), Jesse Martinez 4-(-7). London, Ace Navarijo 8-61, Mason Arispe 13-48, Preston Cazales 6-44, Mason Jacob 2-7, Leo Rivas 1-4, Sean Moreno 1-(-6).
Passing -- Goliad, Ruhnke 5-15-2 36. London, Cazales 9-17-1 131 3 TDs, Navanijo 2-9-2 17, AC Carpentier 1-1-0 4.
Receiving -- Goliad, Council 4-40, Livas 1-(-4). London, Jett Christmas 4-68 2 TDs; Jacob 4-70, Arispe 2-3, Javi Salsas 1-8, Calence Castaneda 1-4 TD.
