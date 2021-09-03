Marion 41, Goliad 26

Goliad  6  8   -- 26                     
Marion  7 14 14  -- 41                     

First quarter

Marion: 37 pass (kick)

Goliad: Aden Barrientez 69 run (kick failed)

Second quarter

G: Jesse Martinez 62 pass from Reese Ruhnke (kick failed)

M: 47 run (kick)

M: 2 run (kick)

Third quarter

G: Barrientez 24 run (2pt no good)

M: 3 run (kick failed)

Fourth quarter

G: Martinez 8 run (2pt good)

M: 60 run (kick)

M: 8 run (kick)

Team stats

 Goliad Marion  
  First downs 12 19
  Yards rushing 26-202  44-289
  Yards passing 163  180
  Passes 4-11-1-2 xx-xx-1-2
  Punts  N/A N/A
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  2-15 4-45

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Goliad: Aden Barrientez 7-93-2, Jesse Martinez 8-35-1, Joseph Council 4-19, Reese Ruhnke 4-34, Braylon Perry 2-8, Justin Livas 1-8.

Passing -- Goliad: Ruhnke 4-11-163-1-2.

Receiving -- Goliad: Council 3-24, Martinez 5-125-1, Leighton Wunch 3-16, Livas 1-8.

