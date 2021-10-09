Goliad 28, Mathis 18
|Goliad
|7
|14
|7
|0
|--
|28
|Mathis
|0
|0
|12
|6
|--
|18
First quarter
G: Jesse Martinez 6 run (Joseph Council kick)
Second quarter
G: Reese Ruhnke 1 run (Council kick)
G: Council 1 run (Council kick)
Third quarter
M: 27 pass (2pt failed)
G: Braylon Perry 6 pass from Council (Council kick)
M: 18 pass (2pt failed)
Fourth quarter
M: 2 run (2pt failed)
Team stats
|Goliad
|Mathis
|First downs
|19
|10
|Yards rushing
|41-167
|xx-36
|Yards passing
|220
|105
|Passes
|12-18-1-0
|xx-xx-xx-2
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-27
|7-21
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Goliad: Aden Barrientez 13-35, Jesse Martinez 12-64-1, Joseph Council 8-38-1, Reese Ruhnke 8-20-1.
Passing -- Goliad: Ruhnke 11-17-215-0-0, Council 1-1-6-1-0.
Receiving -- Goliad: Council 3-80, Martinez 5-100, Barrientez 2-14, Justin Livas 1-11, Demetrius Steptoe 2-10, Braylon Perry 1-6-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.