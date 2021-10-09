Goliad 28, Mathis 18

Goliad  14 7  0   -- 28                     
Mathis  0 12  -- 18                     

First quarter

G: Jesse Martinez 6 run (Joseph Council kick)

Second quarter

G: Reese Ruhnke 1 run (Council kick)

G: Council 1 run (Council kick)

Third quarter

M: 27 pass (2pt failed)

G: Braylon Perry 6 pass from Council (Council kick)

M: 18 pass (2pt failed)

Fourth quarter

M: 2 run (2pt failed)

Team stats

 Goliad Mathis  
  First downs 19 10
  Yards rushing 41-167  xx-36
  Yards passing 220  105
  Passes 12-18-1-0 xx-xx-xx-2
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  0-0
  Penalty-yards  7-27 7-21

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Goliad: Aden Barrientez 13-35, Jesse Martinez 12-64-1, Joseph Council 8-38-1, Reese Ruhnke 8-20-1.

Passing -- Goliad: Ruhnke 11-17-215-0-0, Council 1-1-6-1-0.

Receiving -- Goliad: Council 3-80, Martinez 5-100, Barrientez 2-14, Justin Livas 1-11, Demetrius Steptoe 2-10, Braylon Perry 1-6-1.

