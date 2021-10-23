Orange Grove 24, Goliad 20
|Goliad
|6
|8
|6
|0
|--
|20
|Orange Grove
|0
|0
|16
|8
|--
|24
First quarter
G: Jesse Martinez 13 run (kick)
Second quarter
G: Joseph Council 2 run (Martinez 2pt run)
Third quarter
OG: 24 run (2pt)
OG: Kickoff return (2pt)
G: Reese Ruhnke 3 run (2pt failed)
Fourth quarter
OG: 10 run (2pt)
Team stats
|Goliad
|Orange Grove
|First downs
|14
|17
|Yards rushing
|40-294
|xx-180
|Yards passing
|21
|181
|Passes
|2-9-0-0
|xx-xx-xx-1
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-23
|4-24
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Goliad: Aden Barrientez 11-47, Jesse Martinez 13-147-1, Joseph Council 9-40-1, Reese Ruhnke 6-36-1, Justin Livas 1-1.
Passing -- Goliad: Ruhnke 2-9-21-0-0.
Receiving -- Goliad: Martinez 2-21.
