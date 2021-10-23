Orange Grove 24, Goliad 20

Goliad   6  0   -- 20                     
Orange Grove  0  16 -- 24                     

First quarter

G: Jesse Martinez 13 run (kick)

Second quarter

G: Joseph Council 2 run (Martinez 2pt run)

Third quarter

OG: 24 run (2pt)

OG: Kickoff return (2pt)

G: Reese Ruhnke 3 run (2pt failed)

Fourth quarter

OG: 10 run (2pt)

Team stats

 Goliad Orange Grove  
  First downs 14 17
  Yards rushing 40-294  xx-180
  Yards passing 21  181
  Passes 2-9-0-0 xx-xx-xx-1
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  5-23 4-24

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Goliad: Aden Barrientez 11-47, Jesse Martinez 13-147-1, Joseph Council 9-40-1, Reese Ruhnke 6-36-1, Justin Livas 1-1.

Passing -- Goliad: Ruhnke 2-9-21-0-0.

Receiving -- Goliad: Martinez 2-21.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.