Goliad 72, Palacios 34
|Goliad
|14
|37
|6
|13
|--
|72
|Palacios
|14
|0
|6
|13
|--
|34
First quarter
G: Reese Ruhnke 75 pass to Joseph Council (kick)
G: Aden Barrientez 6 run (kick)
P: 20 run (kick)
P: Fumble return (kick)
Second quarter
G: Barrientez 34 run (kick)
G: Council 36 run (kick)
G: Barrientez 37 run (kick failed)
G: Jesse Martinez 55 run (kick failed)
G: Martinez 15 run (kick)
G: 10 run (kick failed)
Third quarter
G: Ruhnke 80 pass to Council (kick failed)
P: 14 pass (kick)
Fourth quarter
G: Barrientez 66 run (kick)
P: 2 pass (2-point failed)
G: Angel Hernandez 10 run (kick failed)
P: 44 pass (kick failed)
Team stats
|Goliad
|Palacios
|First downs
|13
|17
|Yards rushing
|386
|129
|Yards passing
|217
|207
|Passes
|7-14-2-0
|17-43-2-1
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|3-3
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|1-10
|2-6
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- G: Aden Barrientez 11-180-5, Jesse Martinez 6-85-2, Joseph Council 6-56-1, Justin Livas 2-21, Demetrius Steptoe 4-21, Angel Hernandez 2-22-1, Braylon Perry 1-2, Kia McDow 1-1; Palacios 11-55-1, Chance Mcrae 6-26-1, Xavier Perez 4-20, Adrian Sanchez 3-28.
Passing -- G: Reese Ruhnke 7-14-217-2-0; Palacios: White 17-43-207-2-1.
Receiving -- G: Martinez 3-44, Council 4-178-2, Steptoe 1-10; Palacios Mcrae 4-23, Cameron Graves 3-80-1, Donovan Ruiz 2-5-1, Earl Spiller 2-16, Perez 1-33, M. Sandoval 1-10, Alex Le 1-3, Tanner Lev 3-37.
