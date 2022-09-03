Poteet 16, Goliad 13

Poteet0736 -- 16                    
Goliad6007 -- 13                    

First quarter

G: Braylon Perry 6 rush (kick failed)

Second quarter

P: TD

Third quarter

P: FG

Fourth quarter

P: TD (kick failed)

G: Eli Luco 3 rush (kick good)

Team stats

 Goliad Poteet
  First downs 19 18
  Yards rushing 46-277  136
  Yards passing 35  0
  Passes 2-14-0 n/a
  Punts  n/a n/a
  Fumbles-lost  1-1
  n/a
  Penalty-yards  3-47
 n/a

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Goliad: Perry 7-86-1; Council 11-83, Steptoe 8-56, Fari 1-9, Luco 8-4, Livas 1-1, Team 5-17;

Passing -- Goliad: Reyes 2-13-35-0-0;

Receiving -- Goliad: Council 1-24, Steptoe 1-11;

