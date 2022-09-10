Goliad 49, SA Cole 0
|Goliad
|22
|7
|13
|7
|--
|49
|SA Cole
|0
|0
|0
|0
|--
|0
First quarter
G: Braylon Perry 1 run (Rian Herrera kick good)
G: Perry 57 run (Herrera kick good)
G: Demetrius Steptoe 9 run (kick failed)
G: Safety
Second quarter
S: Donovan Perry 10 run (Herrera kick good)
Third quarter
G: Eli Luco 60 run (kick failed)
G: Dasen Tinney-Anderson run (Herrera kick good)
Fourth quarter
G: Angel Hernandez 1 run (Herrera kick good)
Team stats
|Goliad
|SA Cole
|First downs
|13
|-
|Yards rushing
|38-305
|-
|Yards passing
|73
|-
|Passes
|7-8-0
|-
|Punts
|0
|-
|Fumbles-lost
| 0-0
|-
|Penalty-yards
|4-0
|-
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Goliad: Luco 10-113-1, JP Reyes 1-0, Phin Wallek 1-0, Steptoe 4-16-1, Clay Fair 1-7, D. Perry 3-15-1, Joseph Council 4-28, Hezekiah McDow 3-15, B. Perry 10-110-2, Hernandez 1-1-1;
Passing -- Goliad: Reyes 6-7-70-0-0, Wallek 1-1-3-0-0;
Receiving -- Goliad: Layden Lara 2-3, Markus Cisneros 1-3, Steptoe 2-11, Council 1-52, McDow 1-4;