Goliad 49, SA Cole 0

Goliad22137 -- 49                    
SA Cole000 -- 0                    

First quarter

G: Braylon Perry 1 run (Rian Herrera kick good)

G: Perry 57 run (Herrera kick good)

G: Demetrius Steptoe 9 run (kick failed)

G: Safety

Second quarter

S: Donovan Perry 10 run (Herrera kick good)

Third quarter

G: Eli Luco 60 run (kick failed)

G: Dasen Tinney-Anderson run (Herrera kick good)

Fourth quarter

G: Angel Hernandez 1 run (Herrera kick good)

Team stats

 Goliad SA Cole
  First downs 13 -
  Yards rushing38-305 -
  Yards passing 73  -
  Passes 7-8-0 -
  Punts 0 -
  Fumbles-lost  0-0
 -
  Penalty-yards 4-0 -

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Goliad: Luco 10-113-1, JP Reyes 1-0, Phin Wallek 1-0, Steptoe 4-16-1, Clay Fair 1-7, D. Perry 3-15-1, Joseph Council 4-28, Hezekiah McDow 3-15, B. Perry 10-110-2, Hernandez 1-1-1;

Passing -- Goliad: Reyes 6-7-70-0-0, Wallek 1-1-3-0-0;

Receiving -- Goliad: Layden Lara 2-3, Markus Cisneros 1-3, Steptoe 2-11, Council 1-52, McDow 1-4;

