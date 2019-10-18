Gonzales 27, Beeville 3
|Gonzales
|0
|3
|0
|0
|--
|0
|Beeville
|14
|3
|7
|3
|--
|27
First quarter
Beevill: Devn Palacios 2 run (Caleb Bozant kick) 8:18
Beeville: Seth Gomez 59 pass to Jalen Spicer (Bozant kick) 3:24
Second quarter
Gonzales: Daniel Cruz 42 field goal, 4:34
Beeville: Bozant 27 field goal, 2:38
Third quarter
Beeville: Seth Gomez 1 run (Bozant kick), 0 :57
Fourth quarter
Beeville: Bozant 25 field goal, 9:19
Team stats
|Gonzales
|Beeville
|First downs
|6
|10
|Yards rushing
|39-105
|38-216
|Yards passing
|56
|212
|Passes
|3-9-1
|8-15-1
|Punts
|36
|32
|Fumbles-lost
|0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|3-25
|6-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Gonzales: Heath Henke 25-81; Beeville: Seth Gomez 8-14-TD, Jalen Spicer 10-36, Devn Palacios 10-28-TD, Ryan Camacho 3-72, Austin Alvarez 3-69
Passing -- Gonzales: Heath Henke 4-8-56; Beeville: Seth Gomez 8-15-212-1-1;
Receiving -- Gonzales: Arbreyon Dora 1-40; Beeville: Jalen Spicer 4-110-TD, Gabriel Carranco 4-102.
