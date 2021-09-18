Ingleside 35, Gonzales 19

Gonzales  12  7   -- 19                     
home team  21  7 -- 35                     

First quarter

I: Aidan Jakobsohn 51 pass to Aiden Chalk (German Lugo kick)

I: Jakobsohn 51 pass to Leo Villarreal (Lugo kick)

T: Jakobsohn 30 pass to Eric Edison (Lugo kick)

Second quarter

I: Villarreal 43 run (Lugo kick)

Third quarter

G: Breck Eleby 49 run (2pt failed)

G: Eleby 1 run (2pt failed)

Fourth quarter

I: Edison run (Lugo kick)

G: Jarren Johnson 16 pass to Eleby (Jonathan Tejada kick)

Team stats

 Gonzales Ingleside  
  First downs 12 14
  Yards rushing 25-95  xx-xx
  Yards passing 113  xxx
  Passes 11-17-1-0 xx-xx-xx-1
  Punts  36.5 xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  1-1
  Penalty-yards  4-17 8-73

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Gonzales: Breck Eleby, 5-61-2, Derrick Garza, 6-9, Cesar Matamoras 7-26, Jarren Johnson 2-0, Braden Barfield 5-(-1).

Passing -- Gonzales: Johnson, 11-16-113-1-0, Breck Eleby 0-1-0-0-0.

Receiving -- Gonzales: Eleby, 3-37-1, Matamoras, 2-17, Josh Esparza 2-20, Barfield 4-39.

