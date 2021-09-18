Ingleside 35, Gonzales 19
|Gonzales
|0
|0
|12
|7
|--
|19
|home team
|21
|7
|0
|7
|--
|35
First quarter
I: Aidan Jakobsohn 51 pass to Aiden Chalk (German Lugo kick)
I: Jakobsohn 51 pass to Leo Villarreal (Lugo kick)
T: Jakobsohn 30 pass to Eric Edison (Lugo kick)
Second quarter
I: Villarreal 43 run (Lugo kick)
Third quarter
G: Breck Eleby 49 run (2pt failed)
G: Eleby 1 run (2pt failed)
Fourth quarter
I: Edison run (Lugo kick)
G: Jarren Johnson 16 pass to Eleby (Jonathan Tejada kick)
Team stats
|Gonzales
|Ingleside
|First downs
|12
|14
|Yards rushing
|25-95
|xx-xx
|Yards passing
|113
|xxx
|Passes
|11-17-1-0
|xx-xx-xx-1
|Punts
|36.5
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|4-17
|8-73
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Gonzales: Breck Eleby, 5-61-2, Derrick Garza, 6-9, Cesar Matamoras 7-26, Jarren Johnson 2-0, Braden Barfield 5-(-1).
Passing -- Gonzales: Johnson, 11-16-113-1-0, Breck Eleby 0-1-0-0-0.
Receiving -- Gonzales: Eleby, 3-37-1, Matamoras, 2-17, Josh Esparza 2-20, Barfield 4-39.
