Football stats

Gregory Portland 37, Bay City 7

Gregory Portland 37 0  0   -- 37                     
Bay City  0  -- 7                     

First quarter

No scoring plays

Second quarter

GP: Jude Wiggins 58 pass from Jeremy Barker (extra point good), 10:29

GP: Joe Sauceda 1 run (Nathan Bowden extra point good), 6:52

GP: Sauceda 55 run (Bowden extra point good), 3:45

GP: Nathan Bowden 41 FG, 8:15

GP: Dustin Madsen 4 run (Bowden extra point good), 5:59

GP: Hunter Floerke 98 fumble return (Bowden extra point good), 1:18

Third quarter

No scoring plays

Fourth quarter

BC: Marcus Edwards 12 pass from Carlos Lara (Declan O'Neal extra point good), 2:50

Team stats

 Gregory Portland Bay City  
  First downs11 13
  Yards rushing28-177 39-205
  Yards passing23-132 23-31
  Passes 8-23-06-23-1
  Punts  3-39 8-38
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  2-2
  Penalty-yards  4-25 10-67

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- GP: Devon Mauch, 1-0-0; Jeremy Barker, 3-3-0; Joe Sauceda, 16-136-2; Dustin Madsen, 2-6-1; Colten Hankins, 1-3-0;Kaleem Gholsby, 2-25-0; Gage Gleinig, 1-(-4)-0; Zethaniel Martinez, 2-8-0. BC: Marcus Edwards, 1-4-0; Carlos Lara, 12-65-0; Davieyon Curtis, 6-17-0; Adarrius Courtland, 8-31-0; Avery Smith, 9-60-0; Isaac Tilotta, 3-28-0.

Passing -- GP: Mauch, 1-1-0-17-0; Barker, 7-20-0-115-1; Gage Gleinig, 0-2-0-0-0. BC: Lara, 2-9-0-18-1; Adarrius Courtla, 2-9-1-9-0; Avery Smith, 2-5-0-4-0.

Receiving -- GP: Mauch, 1-2-0; Sauceda, 1-19-0; Reno Barrera, 1-5-0; Jude Wiggins, 1-58-1; Conner Durrill, 2-23-0; Isaiah Chandler, 1-8-0; Anthony Lopez, 1-17-0. BC: Edwards, 2-13-1; Lara, 2-8-0; Ray Bibbins, 2-10-0.

