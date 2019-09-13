Gregory Portland 37, Bay City 7
First quarter
No scoring plays
Second quarter
GP: Jude Wiggins 58 pass from Jeremy Barker (extra point good), 10:29
GP: Joe Sauceda 1 run (Nathan Bowden extra point good), 6:52
GP: Sauceda 55 run (Bowden extra point good), 3:45
GP: Nathan Bowden 41 FG, 8:15
GP: Dustin Madsen 4 run (Bowden extra point good), 5:59
GP: Hunter Floerke 98 fumble return (Bowden extra point good), 1:18
Third quarter
No scoring plays
Fourth quarter
BC: Marcus Edwards 12 pass from Carlos Lara (Declan O'Neal extra point good), 2:50
Team stats
|Gregory Portland
|Bay City
|First downs
|11
|13
|Yards rushing
|28-177
|39-205
|Yards passing
|23-132
|23-31
|Passes
|8-23-0
|6-23-1
|Punts
|3-39
|8-38
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|2-2
|Penalty-yards
|4-25
|10-67
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- GP: Devon Mauch, 1-0-0; Jeremy Barker, 3-3-0; Joe Sauceda, 16-136-2; Dustin Madsen, 2-6-1; Colten Hankins, 1-3-0;Kaleem Gholsby, 2-25-0; Gage Gleinig, 1-(-4)-0; Zethaniel Martinez, 2-8-0. BC: Marcus Edwards, 1-4-0; Carlos Lara, 12-65-0; Davieyon Curtis, 6-17-0; Adarrius Courtland, 8-31-0; Avery Smith, 9-60-0; Isaac Tilotta, 3-28-0.
Passing -- GP: Mauch, 1-1-0-17-0; Barker, 7-20-0-115-1; Gage Gleinig, 0-2-0-0-0. BC: Lara, 2-9-0-18-1; Adarrius Courtla, 2-9-1-9-0; Avery Smith, 2-5-0-4-0.
Receiving -- GP: Mauch, 1-2-0; Sauceda, 1-19-0; Reno Barrera, 1-5-0; Jude Wiggins, 1-58-1; Conner Durrill, 2-23-0; Isaiah Chandler, 1-8-0; Anthony Lopez, 1-17-0. BC: Edwards, 2-13-1; Lara, 2-8-0; Ray Bibbins, 2-10-0.
