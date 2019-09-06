Gregory Portland 29, Victoria East 7
|Gregory-Portland
|10
|6
|6
|7
|--
|29
|Victoria East
|0
|0
|0
|7
|--
|7
First quarter
GP - Kaleem Gholsby 3 run (Nathan Bowden kick), 9:16
GP - N. Bowden 18-yard FG, 2:44
Second quarter
GP - Jude Wiggins 9 pass from Jeremy Barker (run failed), 6:44
Third quarter
GP - Christian Romain 37 pass from Jeremy Barker (kick failed), 6:03
Fourth quarter
GP - Joe Sauceda 3 run (Bowden kick), 9:28
E - Koby Levigne 28 pass from Ethan White (Marcus Garza kick), 7:05
Team stats
|Gregory-Portland
|Victoria East
|First downs
|15
|16
|Yards rushing
|15-90
|32-244
|Yards passing
|15-237
|27-108
|Passes
|9-20-1
|Punts
| 4-60
|5-50
|Fumbles-lost
| 1-1
|3-2
|Penalty-yards
| 4-45
|10-80
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Victoria East: William Garley 21-171; Latavian Johnson 9-55; Alan Jimenez 2-17. Gregory-Portland: Joe Sauceda 9-32; Jeremy Barker 3-16; Dustin Madsen 2-41.
Passing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 15-60; Ethan White 5-48. Gregory-Portland: Jeremy Barker 22-237.
Receiving -- Victoria East: Koby Levigne 5-79; Andrew Guerrero 2-11; Ethan White 1-7. Gregory-Portland: Christian Romain 4-80; Jude Wiggins 2-51; Conner Durrill 5-75; Marcus Arroyo 1-16.
