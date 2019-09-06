Football stats

Gregory Portland 29, Victoria East 7

Gregory-Portland 10 6  7   -- 29                     
Victoria East 0  -- 7                     

First quarter

GP - Kaleem Gholsby 3 run (Nathan Bowden kick), 9:16

GP - N. Bowden 18-yard FG, 2:44

Second quarter

GP - Jude Wiggins 9 pass from Jeremy Barker (run failed), 6:44

Third quarter

GP - Christian Romain 37 pass from Jeremy Barker (kick failed), 6:03

Fourth quarter

GP - Joe Sauceda 3 run (Bowden kick), 9:28

E - Koby Levigne 28 pass from Ethan White (Marcus Garza kick), 7:05

Team stats

 Gregory-Portland Victoria East 
  First downs 15 16
  Yards rushing15-90  32-244
  Yards passing 15-237  27-108
  Passes
13-22-0
 9-20-1
  Punts  4-60
 5-50
  Fumbles-lost  1-1
  3-2
  Penalty-yards 4-45  
 10-80

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Victoria East: William Garley 21-171; Latavian Johnson 9-55; Alan Jimenez 2-17. Gregory-Portland: Joe Sauceda 9-32; Jeremy Barker 3-16; Dustin Madsen 2-41.

Passing -- Victoria East: Latavian Johnson 15-60; Ethan White 5-48. Gregory-Portland: Jeremy Barker 22-237.

Receiving -- Victoria East: Koby Levigne 5-79; Andrew Guerrero 2-11; Ethan White 1-7. Gregory-Portland: Christian Romain 4-80; Jude Wiggins 2-51; Conner Durrill 5-75; Marcus Arroyo 1-16. 

