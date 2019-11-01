Industrial 40, Hallettsville 34
|Hallettsville
|8
|0
|7
|19
|--
|34
|Industrial
|18
|7
|0
|15
|--
|40
First Quarter
I: Matthew Davis 5 run (M. Davis run), 11:04
H: Travis Matula 35 pass from Lane Linhart (Jonathon Brooks run), 7:35
I: Safety, 5:48
I: Matthew Davis 5 pass from Karston Wimberley (Wimberley run), 4:42
Second Quarter
I: Karston Wimblerley 9 run (Clay Martin kick), 10:05
Third Quarter
H: Jonathon Brooks 70 run (Chase Janak kick), 11:40
Fourth Quarter
H: Jonathon Brooks 21 run (kick failed), 11:54
I: Karston Wimberley 21 run (C. Martin kick), 9:34
H: Jonathon Brooks 10 run (run failed), 6:57
I: Blayne Moreland 3 run (Wimberley run), 3:17
H: Jonathon Brooks 15 run (C. Janak kick), 2:08
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|Industrial
|First downs
|16
|15
|Yards rushing
|33-240
|37-286
|Yards passing
|189
|86
|Passes
|6-13-0
|Punts
|5-212
|4-158
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-55
|3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Lane Linhart, 13-65; Jonathon Brooks 20-175. Industrial: Karston Wimberley 20-194; Matthew Davis 7-28; Blayne Moreland 8-64.
Passing -- Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 9-24-2; Industrial: Karston Wimberley 6-13-0.
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Ty Gerke, 4-87; Jonathon Brooks, 3-36; Travis Matula 3-66, Bowen Higgins 1-31. Industrial: Clay Martin 1-5; Matthew Davis 3-83.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.