Hallettsville 47, Rice Consolidated 6
|Hallettsville
|12
|15
|13
|7
|--
|47
|Rice Consolidated
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
First Quarter
H: Jonathon Brooks 6 run (kick failed), 8:52
H: Lane Linhart 30 run (run failed), 5:21
Second Quarter
H: Jonathon Brooks 1 run (Brooks run), 3:21
H: Jonathon Brooks 25 run (Travis Matula kick), 1:02
Third Quarter
R: Dontavion Fuller 23 pass from Ian Hargrove (kick failed), 7:34
H: Jonathon Brooks 69 run (Matula kick), 7:22
H: Jonathon Brooks 13 run (kick failed), 0:36
Fourth Quarter
H: Brandt Trlicek 10 run (Matula kick), 2:01
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|Rice Consolidated
|First downs
|15
|8
|Yards rushing
|307
|149
|Yards passing
|16
|58
|Passes
|4-7-3
|Punts
|1-51
|3-113
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-45
|1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 7-24; Jonathon Brooks 17-241; Brandt Trlicek 3-17; Bowen Higgins 1-15; Cam'ron Alamilla 2-7. Rice Consolidated: Brandon James 8-43; Warren Scott 14-61; Ian Hargrove 14-45.
Passing -- Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 2-3-2; Rice Consolidated: Ian Hargrove 4-7-3.
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 1-16; Ty Gerke 1-20. Rice Consolidated: Dontavion Fuller 1-23; Deondre Cotton 2-24; Warren Scott 1-4.
