Football stats

Hallettsville 18, Yoakum 6

Hallettsville  0666 -- 18                    
Yoakum 0700 -- 7                    

First quarter

Second quarter

Hallettsville: Jonathan Brooks, 31 run, 10:21

Yoakum: Caleb Byrnes, 50 punt return, (Erick Valdez kick) :57

Third quarter

Hallettsville: Brooks, 1 run, 4:59

Fourth quarter

Hallettsville: Brooks, 1 run, 2:10

Team stats

 Hallettsville Yoakum  
  First downs 11 8
  Yards rushing 32-117  26-111
  Yards passing 54  68
  Passes 1-3-0-1 5-18-0-2
  Punts  4.173 4.138
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  3-3
  Penalty-yards  8-75 10-75

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks, 16-97, Lane Linhart, 11- -3, Travis Matula, 2-12, Micah Greenwell, 1-2, Isaak Machacek, 1-5, Price Pruett, 1-4; Yoakum: Jayden Jones, 11-61, Blake Gordon, 10- 40, Dorien Heights, 4-1, Ty Love, 1-9;

Passing -- Hallettsville: Lane Linhart, 1-4-54-0-1; Yoakum: Blake Gordon, 5-18-68-0-2;;

Receiving -- Hallettsville: Ty Gerke, 1-54, ; Yoakum: Larry Hysaw, 3-21, Jace Knock, 1-32, Jayden Jones, 1-15;

