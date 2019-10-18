Hallettsville 18, Yoakum 6
|Hallettsville
|0
|6
|6
|6
|--
|18
|Yoakum
|0
|7
|0
|0
|--
|7
First quarter
Second quarter
Hallettsville: Jonathan Brooks, 31 run, 10:21
Yoakum: Caleb Byrnes, 50 punt return, (Erick Valdez kick) :57
Third quarter
Hallettsville: Brooks, 1 run, 4:59
Fourth quarter
Hallettsville: Brooks, 1 run, 2:10
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|Yoakum
|First downs
|11
|8
|Yards rushing
|32-117
|26-111
|Yards passing
|54
|68
|Passes
|1-3-0-1
|5-18-0-2
|Punts
|4.173
|4.138
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|3-3
|Penalty-yards
|8-75
|10-75
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks, 16-97, Lane Linhart, 11- -3, Travis Matula, 2-12, Micah Greenwell, 1-2, Isaak Machacek, 1-5, Price Pruett, 1-4; Yoakum: Jayden Jones, 11-61, Blake Gordon, 10- 40, Dorien Heights, 4-1, Ty Love, 1-9;
Passing -- Hallettsville: Lane Linhart, 1-4-54-0-1; Yoakum: Blake Gordon, 5-18-68-0-2;;
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Ty Gerke, 1-54, ; Yoakum: Larry Hysaw, 3-21, Jace Knock, 1-32, Jayden Jones, 1-15;
