St. Joseph 21, Sacred Heart 16

Sacred Heart  277  0   -- 16                     
home team  7 14 -- 21                     

First quarter

STJ: Jordan Thibodeaux 73 pass to Tristan Haney (Tristan Haney kick), 11:31

HSH: Kyle Lemke Safety tackle, 6:33

Second quarter

HSH: Austin Kutac 1 run (Nick Angerstein kick), 10:12

Third quarter

HSH: Kutac 83 kickoff return (Angerstein kick)

Fourth quarter

STJ: Thibodeaux 58 pass to Carter Nelson (2 PAT), 9:17

STJ: Monroe Hobbs 6 run (2 PAT fail), 2:40

Team stats

 HSH STJ  
  First downs 11 10
  Yards rushing 35-123  29-148
  Yards passing 14 176
  Passes 2-10-1 12-19-1
  Punts  36 20
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  0-0
  Penalty-yards 7-60 8-85

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- STJ: Monroe Hobbs 6-77-TD, Jordan Thibodeaux 18-70; HSH: Klayton Chance 13-60, Austin Kutac 13-35.

Passing -- STJ: Jordan Thibodaux 12-19-176; HSH: Austin Kutac 2-9-14.

Receiving -- STJ: Tristan Haney 1-73, Carter Nelson 3-59; HSH: n/a.

