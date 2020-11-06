Hallettsville Sacred Heart 51, Dominic Savio 27

Sacred Heart  14147   -- 51                     
Dominic Savio  021 06 -- 27                    

First quarter

SH: Korbin Koehne 12 run (Nick Angerstein kick good) 7:60

SH: Austin Kutac 11 run (Angerstein kick good) 6:12

Second quarter

DS: Andrew Leasure 43 pass from Peyton Kelly (Sebastian Martinez kick good) 9:07

SH: Kutac 1 run (Angerstein kick good) 6:50

DS: Daniel Howell 46 pass from Kelly (Martinez kick good) 5:36

SH: Kutac 31 run (Angerstein kick good) 4:14

DS: Leasure 2 pass from Kelly (Martinez kick good) 0:18

Third quarter

SH: safety

SH: Koehne 17 run (Angerstein kick good) 

SH: Koehne 31 run (Angerstein kick good) 9:47

Fourth quarter

SH: Harper 66 pass from Kutac (Angerstein kick good) 8:27

DS: Josh Hillard 56 pass from Kelly (kick failed) 6:28

Team stats

 Sacred Heart Dominic Savio 
  First downs 21 19
  Yards rushing 34-338  20-88
  Yards passing 162  368
  Passes 7-9-0 16-29-2
  Punts  2-34.5 3-29.3
  Fumbles-lost  1-1  1-1
  Penalty-yards  7-70 6-78

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Koehne 11-114, Kutac 8-94, Harper 6-21, Alex Angerstein 5-14, Kraatz 1-10, Steffek 2-(-5); Dominic Savio: Howell 7-24, Leasure 3-18, Kelly 5-23, Martinez 2-17;

Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 7-10-170-0-0; Dominic Savio: Kelly 15-28-245-0-2, Mooney 1-1-23-0-0;

Receiving -- Sacred Heart: N. Angerstein 3-31, Harper 1-66, Haas 1-39, A. Angerstein 1-22; Dominic Savio: Hillard 6-141, Howell 4-133, Leasure 4-63, Kelly 1-23, Mooney 1-8;

