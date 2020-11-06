Hallettsville Sacred Heart 51, Dominic Savio 27
|Sacred Heart
|14
|14
|6
|7
|--
|51
|Dominic Savio
|0
|21
|0
|6
|--
|27
First quarter
SH: Korbin Koehne 12 run (Nick Angerstein kick good) 7:60
SH: Austin Kutac 11 run (Angerstein kick good) 6:12
Second quarter
DS: Andrew Leasure 43 pass from Peyton Kelly (Sebastian Martinez kick good) 9:07
SH: Kutac 1 run (Angerstein kick good) 6:50
DS: Daniel Howell 46 pass from Kelly (Martinez kick good) 5:36
SH: Kutac 31 run (Angerstein kick good) 4:14
DS: Leasure 2 pass from Kelly (Martinez kick good) 0:18
Third quarter
SH: safety
SH: Koehne 17 run (Angerstein kick good)
SH: Koehne 31 run (Angerstein kick good) 9:47
Fourth quarter
SH: Harper 66 pass from Kutac (Angerstein kick good) 8:27
DS: Josh Hillard 56 pass from Kelly (kick failed) 6:28
Team stats
|Sacred Heart
|Dominic Savio
|First downs
|21
|19
|Yards rushing
|34-338
|20-88
|Yards passing
|162
|368
|Passes
|7-9-0
|16-29-2
|Punts
|2-34.5
|3-29.3
|Fumbles-lost
|1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-70
|6-78
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Koehne 11-114, Kutac 8-94, Harper 6-21, Alex Angerstein 5-14, Kraatz 1-10, Steffek 2-(-5); Dominic Savio: Howell 7-24, Leasure 3-18, Kelly 5-23, Martinez 2-17;
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 7-10-170-0-0; Dominic Savio: Kelly 15-28-245-0-2, Mooney 1-1-23-0-0;
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: N. Angerstein 3-31, Harper 1-66, Haas 1-39, A. Angerstein 1-22; Dominic Savio: Hillard 6-141, Howell 4-133, Leasure 4-63, Kelly 1-23, Mooney 1-8;
