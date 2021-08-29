Brazos Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24

Sacred Heart  7  3   -- 24                     
Brazos Christian  14 14  -- 35                     

First quarter

BC: 4 yard run (kick), 12:00

BC: 10 yard run (kick), 5:51

SH: Korbin Koehne 4 yard run (Nic Angerstein kick), 5:12

Second quarter

BC: 43 yard pass (kick), 12:00

SH: Austin Kutac 25 yard pass to Angerstein (Angerstein kick), 10:26

BC: 19 yard pass (kick), 8:07

Third quarter

SH: Kutac 7 yard pass to Will Harper (Angerstein kick), 12:00

BC: 2 yard run (kick), 1:42

Fourth quarter

SH: Angerstein 33 yard field goal, 7:20

Team stats

 Sacred Heart Brazos Christian 
  First downs 14 18
  Yards rushing 35-103  33-218
  Yards passing 115  171
  Passes 9-15-2-1 7-14-2-0
  Punts  46 26
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  2-1
  Penalty-yards  8-65 9-70

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Korbin Koehne 15-72, TD, Brady Haas 12-48, Austin Kutac 7-(-3), Josh Ramirez 1-(-14).

Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 9-15-115-2-1. 

Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Michael Koeth 3-35, Nic Angerstein 2-34, TD, Brady Haas 2-30, Klayton Chance 1-9, Will Harper 1-7, TD.

