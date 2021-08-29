Brazos Christian 35, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 24
|Sacred Heart
|7
|7
|7
|3
|--
|24
|Brazos Christian
|14
|14
|7
|0
|--
|35
First quarter
BC: 4 yard run (kick), 12:00
BC: 10 yard run (kick), 5:51
SH: Korbin Koehne 4 yard run (Nic Angerstein kick), 5:12
Second quarter
BC: 43 yard pass (kick), 12:00
SH: Austin Kutac 25 yard pass to Angerstein (Angerstein kick), 10:26
BC: 19 yard pass (kick), 8:07
Third quarter
SH: Kutac 7 yard pass to Will Harper (Angerstein kick), 12:00
BC: 2 yard run (kick), 1:42
Fourth quarter
SH: Angerstein 33 yard field goal, 7:20
Team stats
|Sacred Heart
|Brazos Christian
|First downs
|14
|18
|Yards rushing
|35-103
|33-218
|Yards passing
|115
|171
|Passes
|9-15-2-1
|7-14-2-0
|Punts
|46
|26
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|8-65
|9-70
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Korbin Koehne 15-72, TD, Brady Haas 12-48, Austin Kutac 7-(-3), Josh Ramirez 1-(-14).
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 9-15-115-2-1.
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Michael Koeth 3-35, Nic Angerstein 2-34, TD, Brady Haas 2-30, Klayton Chance 1-9, Will Harper 1-7, TD.
