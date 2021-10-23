Hallettsville Sacred Heart 38, CC John Paul II 20
|Sacred Heart
|14
|7
|7
|10
|--
|38
|CCJPII
|0
|6
|6
|8
|--
|20
First quarter
SH: Austin Kutac 30 pass to Will Harper (Nick Angerstein kick good) 8:40
SH: Korbin Koehne 8 run (Angerstein kick good) 6:16
Second quarter
JPII: Lane Golla 5 pass to Levi Mosser (2pt conversion failed) 8:47
SH: Kutac 1 run (Angerstein kick good) 5:21
Third quarter
SH: Kutac 25 pass to Brady Haas (Angerstein kick good) 8:24
JPII: Golla 11 run (2pt conversion failed)
Fourth quarter
SH: Angerstein 27 FG, 9:42
SH: Koehne 41 run (Angerstein kick good) 7:02
JPII: Golla 6 run (Golla 2pt conversion good) 0:20
Team stats
|Sacred Heart
|CCJPII
|First downs
|15
|16
|Yards rushing
|24-188
|41-111
|Yards passing
|151
|168
|Passes
|8-11-0
|10-22-1
|Punts
|1-38
|2-51
|Fumbles-lost
| 1-1
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
| 4-35
|0-0
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Koehne 12-124-1, Kutac 5-28-1, Haas 2-23, Andrew Steffek 3-16; CCJPII: Golla 21-58-2, Evan Carrosquilla 20-53;
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 8-11-151-2-0; CCJPII: Golla 10-22-168-1-1;
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Haas 3-87-1, Harper 4-42-1, Angerstein 1-22; CCJPII: Jack Robinson 3-67, Rammel 2-55, Sean Hinch 1-17, Caleb Friesenhahn 2-12, Joshua Mcguire 1-12, Mosser 1-5-1;
