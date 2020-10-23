Hallettsville Sacred Heart 19, Schertz John Paul II 14

Sacred Heart6067 -- 19                    
John Paul II 0707 -- 14                    

First quarter

SH: Austin Kutac 6 run, 2:00

Second quarter

JP: Bryan Rhoder 10 run, (Oscar Bernal kick), 6:16

Third quarter

SH: Alex Angerstein fumble recovery, 2:20

Fourth quarter

SH: Angerstein 27 pass from Kutac, (Nick Angerstein kick), 10:11

JP: Clayton Bradley 4 run, (Bernal kick), 2:28

Team stats

 Sacred HeartJohn Paul II
  First downs 15 12
  Yards rushing 42-196  35-156
  Yards passing 55  60
  Passes 4-7-1-0 3-13-1-0
  Punts  3.34 3.36
  Fumbles-lost  3-1  2-1
  Penalty-yards  5-40 5-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- SH: Koehne, 18-99, A. Angerstein, 8-38, Kutac, 14-38, Harper, 1-2; JP: Koehne, 18-99, Bradley, 14-56, McCabe, 9-53, Rhoder, 8-44, Gollad, 4-3;

Passing -- SH: Kutac, 4-7-55-1-0; JP: Rhoder, 3-13-60-1-0;

Receiving -- JP: Asadourian, 2-20, Rhoder, 1-40; SH: Angerstein, 3-48, Harper, 1-7;

