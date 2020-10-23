Hallettsville Sacred Heart 19, Schertz John Paul II 14
|Sacred Heart
|6
|0
|6
|7
|--
|19
|John Paul II
|0
|7
|0
|7
|--
|14
First quarter
SH: Austin Kutac 6 run, 2:00
Second quarter
JP: Bryan Rhoder 10 run, (Oscar Bernal kick), 6:16
Third quarter
SH: Alex Angerstein fumble recovery, 2:20
Fourth quarter
SH: Angerstein 27 pass from Kutac, (Nick Angerstein kick), 10:11
JP: Clayton Bradley 4 run, (Bernal kick), 2:28
Team stats
|Sacred Heart
|John Paul II
|First downs
|15
|12
|Yards rushing
|42-196
|35-156
|Yards passing
|55
|60
|Passes
|4-7-1-0
|3-13-1-0
|Punts
|3.34
|3.36
|Fumbles-lost
|3-1
|2-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-40
|5-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- SH: Koehne, 18-99, A. Angerstein, 8-38, Kutac, 14-38, Harper, 1-2; JP: Koehne, 18-99, Bradley, 14-56, McCabe, 9-53, Rhoder, 8-44, Gollad, 4-3;
Passing -- SH: Kutac, 4-7-55-1-0; JP: Rhoder, 3-13-60-1-0;
Receiving -- JP: Asadourian, 2-20, Rhoder, 1-40; SH: Angerstein, 3-48, Harper, 1-7;
