Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Louise 13

Sacred Heart  14 14  7   -- 42                     
Louise  0  -- 13                     

First quarter

Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 13 pass to Brady Haas (Nick Angerstein kick), 2:03

Second quarter

Louise: Blayke Yeager 12 run (Roy Arrambide kick), 9:06

SH: Kutac 21 run (Angerstein kick), 5:23

SH: Kutac 4 run (Angerstein kick), 0:27

Third quarter

SH: Kutac 59 pass to Angerstein (Angerstein kick), 11:12

SH: Korbin Koehne 21 run (Angerstein kick), 6:52

Fourth quarter

L: Yeager 3 run (kick fail), 7:37

S: Koehne 4 run (Angerstein kick), 3:02

Team stats

 Sacred Heart Louise  
  First downs 14 10
  Yards rushing 27-185  32-202
  Yards passing 183  27
  Passes 15-24-2-0 4-11-0-2
  Punts  0 37
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-50 4-25

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Korbin Koehne 18-150-2; Louise: Tayveon Kimble 17-129, Blayke Yeager 9-67-2.

Passing -- Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 15-24-183-2-0; Louise: Tayveon Kimble 4-10-27-0-1.

Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Nick Angerstein 4-76-1.

