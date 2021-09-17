Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Louise 13
|Sacred Heart
|7
|14
|14
|7
|--
|42
|Louise
|0
|7
|0
|6
|--
|13
First quarter
Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 13 pass to Brady Haas (Nick Angerstein kick), 2:03
Second quarter
Louise: Blayke Yeager 12 run (Roy Arrambide kick), 9:06
SH: Kutac 21 run (Angerstein kick), 5:23
SH: Kutac 4 run (Angerstein kick), 0:27
Third quarter
SH: Kutac 59 pass to Angerstein (Angerstein kick), 11:12
SH: Korbin Koehne 21 run (Angerstein kick), 6:52
Fourth quarter
L: Yeager 3 run (kick fail), 7:37
S: Koehne 4 run (Angerstein kick), 3:02
Team stats
|Sacred Heart
|Louise
|First downs
|14
|10
|Yards rushing
|27-185
|32-202
|Yards passing
|183
|27
|Passes
|15-24-2-0
|4-11-0-2
|Punts
|0
|37
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-50
|4-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Korbin Koehne 18-150-2; Louise: Tayveon Kimble 17-129, Blayke Yeager 9-67-2.
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 15-24-183-2-0; Louise: Tayveon Kimble 4-10-27-0-1.
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Nick Angerstein 4-76-1.
