Lutheran South 30, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 20
|Lutheran South
|14
|7
|0
|9
|--
|30
|Sacred Heart
|0
|7
|7
|6
|--
|20
First quarter
LS: Tyler Saunders 11 run (Nicholas Hatch kick), 12:00
LS: Saunders 66 pass to Joel Hutchins (Hatch kick), 4:03
Second quarter
SH: Austin Kutac 67 pass to Brady Haas (Nic Angerstein kick), 9:52
LS: Rowdy Sowers 53 pass to Joel Hutchins (Hatch kick), 8:52
Third quarter
SH: Korbin Koehne 1 run (Angerstein kick), 4:47
Fourth quarter
LS: Sowers 10 run (Hatch kick), 7:52
SH: Kutac 6 run (Angerstein kick failed), 1:10
LS: Safety, 1:10
Team stats
|Lutheran South
|Sacred Heart
|First downs
|14
|15
|Yards rushing
|22-114
|39-186
|Yards passing
|290
|146
|Passes
|13-23-2-0
|11-18-1-0
|Punts
|41.3
|33.3
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-35
|4-40
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Korbin Koehen 22-141-1, Austin Kutac 9-24-1, Brady Haas 8-21; Lutheran South: Matthew Savala 8-56, Rowdy Sowers 8-34-1, Kaleb Cox 2-16, Tyler Saunders 2-9-1, Team 2-(-1).
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 11-18-146-1-0; Lutheran South: Sowers 9-16-146-1-0, Saunders 4-7-144-1-0.
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Haas 4-89-1, Will Harper 3-24, Michael Koeth 1-21, Nic Angerstein 1-8, Klayton Chance 1-4, Koehne 1-0; Lutheran South: Joel Hutchins 4-193-2, Cox 3-35, Colt Powledge 1-19, Savala 1-17, Garrett Coiner 1-12, Hunter Teichman 2-7, Ethan Savell 1-7.
