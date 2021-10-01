Lutheran South 30, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 20

Lutheran South  14 9   -- 30                     
Sacred Heart  0  -- 20                     

First quarter

LS: Tyler Saunders 11 run (Nicholas Hatch kick), 12:00

LS: Saunders 66 pass to Joel Hutchins (Hatch kick), 4:03

Second quarter

SH: Austin Kutac 67 pass to Brady Haas (Nic Angerstein kick), 9:52

LS: Rowdy Sowers 53 pass to Joel Hutchins (Hatch kick), 8:52

Third quarter

SH: Korbin Koehne 1 run (Angerstein kick), 4:47

Fourth quarter

LS: Sowers 10 run (Hatch kick), 7:52

SH: Kutac 6 run (Angerstein kick failed), 1:10

LS: Safety, 1:10

Team stats

 Lutheran South Sacred Heart  
  First downs 14 15
  Yards rushing 22-114  39-186
  Yards passing 290  146
  Passes 13-23-2-0 11-18-1-0
  Punts  41.3 33.3
  Fumbles-lost  2-2  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-35 4-40

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Korbin Koehen 22-141-1, Austin Kutac 9-24-1, Brady Haas 8-21; Lutheran South: Matthew Savala 8-56, Rowdy Sowers 8-34-1, Kaleb Cox 2-16, Tyler Saunders 2-9-1, Team 2-(-1).

Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 11-18-146-1-0; Lutheran South: Sowers 9-16-146-1-0, Saunders 4-7-144-1-0.

Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Haas 4-89-1, Will Harper 3-24, Michael Koeth 1-21, Nic Angerstein 1-8, Klayton Chance 1-4, Koehne 1-0; Lutheran South: Joel Hutchins 4-193-2, Cox 3-35, Colt Powledge 1-19, Savala 1-17, Garrett Coiner 1-12, Hunter Teichman 2-7, Ethan Savell 1-7. 

