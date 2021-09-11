Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Nixon-Smiley 13
|Sacred Heart
|14
|21
|0
|7
|--
|42
|Nixon-Smiley
|6
|0
|0
|7
|--
|13
First quarter
SH: Brady Haas 12 run (Nic Angerstein kick), 9:16
SH: Jose Ramirez 20 fumble return (Angerstein kick), 9:06
NS: Bradyn Martinez 70 run (pass failed), 9:06
Second quarter
SH: Austin Kutac 2 run (Angerstein kick), 5:51
SH: Korbin Koehne 4 run (Angerstein kick), 2:40
SH: Kutac 14 pass to Haas (Angerstein kick), 1:12
Fourth quarter
SH: Ramirez 4 run (Angerstein kick), 8:25
NS: Luke Moses 34 pass to Jeremiah Munoz (Armando Martinez kick), 1:25
Team stats
|Sacred Heart
|Nixon-Smiley
|First downs
|18
|9
|Yards rushing
|40-281
|43-233
|Yards passing
|71
|34
|Passes
|5-7-1-1
|1-6-1-2
|Punts
|0
|13.5
|Fumbles-lost
|4-4
|5-5
|Penalty-yards
|5-45
|3-35
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Korbin Koehne 16-118-1, Austin Kutac 7-104-1, Jose Ramirez 8-37-1, Brady Haas 5-29-1, Josh Terry 2-1, Team 2-(-8); Nixon-Smiley: Bradyn Martinez 13-148-1, George Rodriguez 12-62, Dario Jantes 6-21, Ryan Paez 5-21, Luke Moses 3-(-7), Team 4-(-12).
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 5-7-71-1-1; Nixon-Smiley: Moses 1-4-34-1-1, Jantes 0-1-0-0-1, Martinez 0-1-0-0-1.
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Haas 4-50-1, Will Harper 1-21; Nixon-Smiley: Jeremiah Munoz 1-34-1.
