Hallettsville Sacred Heart 42, Nixon-Smiley 13

Sacred Heart  14 21 0  7   -- 42                     
Nixon-Smiley  6  -- 13                     

First quarter

SH: Brady Haas 12 run (Nic Angerstein kick), 9:16

SH: Jose Ramirez 20 fumble return (Angerstein kick), 9:06

NS: Bradyn Martinez 70 run (pass failed), 9:06

Second quarter

SH: Austin Kutac 2 run (Angerstein kick), 5:51

SH: Korbin Koehne 4 run (Angerstein kick), 2:40

SH: Kutac 14 pass to Haas (Angerstein kick), 1:12

Fourth quarter

SH: Ramirez 4 run (Angerstein kick), 8:25

NS: Luke Moses 34 pass to Jeremiah Munoz (Armando Martinez kick), 1:25

Team stats

 Sacred Heart Nixon-Smiley  
  First downs 18 9
  Yards rushing 40-281  43-233
  Yards passing 71  34
  Passes 5-7-1-1 1-6-1-2
  Punts  0 13.5
  Fumbles-lost  4-4  5-5
  Penalty-yards  5-45 3-35

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Korbin Koehne 16-118-1, Austin Kutac 7-104-1, Jose Ramirez 8-37-1, Brady Haas 5-29-1, Josh Terry 2-1, Team 2-(-8); Nixon-Smiley: Bradyn Martinez 13-148-1, George Rodriguez 12-62, Dario Jantes 6-21, Ryan Paez 5-21, Luke Moses 3-(-7), Team 4-(-12).

Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 5-7-71-1-1; Nixon-Smiley: Moses 1-4-34-1-1, Jantes 0-1-0-0-1, Martinez 0-1-0-0-1.

Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Haas 4-50-1, Will Harper 1-21; Nixon-Smiley: Jeremiah Munoz 1-34-1.

