St. Joseph 21, Sacred Heart 16
|Sacred Heart
|2
|7
|7
|0
|--
|16
|home team
|7
|0
|0
|14
|--
|21
First quarter
STJ: Jordan Thibodeaux 73 pass to Tristan Haney (Tristan Haney kick), 11:31
HSH: Kyle Lemke Safety tackle, 6:33
Second quarter
HSH: Austin Kutac 1 run (Nick Angerstein kick), 10:12
Third quarter
HSH: Kutac 83 kickoff return (Angerstein kick)
Fourth quarter
STJ: Thibodeaux 58 pass to Carter Nelson (2 PAT), 9:17
STJ: Monroe Hobbs 6 run (2 PAT fail), 2:40
Team stats
|HSH
|STJ
|First downs
|11
|10
|Yards rushing
|35-123
|29-148
|Yards passing
|14
|176
|Passes
|2-10-1
|12-19-1
|Punts
|36
|20
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|7-60
|8-85
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- STJ: Monroe Hobbs 6-77-TD, Jordan Thibodeaux 18-70; HSH: Klayton Chance 13-60, Austin Kutac 13-35.
Passing -- STJ: Jordan Thibodaux 12-19-176; HSH: Austin Kutac 2-9-14.
Receiving -- STJ: Tristan Haney 1-73, Carter Nelson 3-59; HSH: n/a.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.