Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Temple Central Texas Christian 23

Central Texas  10 6  0   -- 23                     
Sacred Heart 7 14 21  -- 49                     

First quarter

CT: Alec Gonzalez 24 pass to Evan Allerkamp (Luke Chiles kick), 9:26

SH: Brady Haas 59 run (Nic Angerstein kick), 9:15

Second quarter

SH: Austin Kutac 27 pass to Michael Koeth (Angerstein kick), 10:43

CT: Gonzalez 38 pass to Ethan Allerkamp (Chiles kick), 7:28

CT: Chiles 30 field goal, 2:53

SH: Kutac 11 run (Angerstein kick), 0:25

Third quarter

SH: Haas 5 run (Angerstein kick), 10:27

CT: Gonzalez 16 pass to Tristan Eanes (Gonzalez run failed)

Fourth quarter

SH: Haas 3 run (Angerstein kick), 12:00

SH: Haas 29 run (Angerstein kick), 6:29

SH: Korbin Koehne 7 run (Angerstein kick), 2:43

Team stats

 Central Texas Sacred Heart  
  First downs 18 15
  Yards rushing 46-216  28-200
  Yards passing 120  83
  Passes 8-13-3-0 5-8-1-0
  Punts  44 0
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  0-0
  Penalty-yards  4-50 1-5

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Brady Haas 13-139-4, Austin Kutac 5-31-1, Korbin Koehne 10-30-1; Central Texas Christian: Alec Gonzalez 16-133, Ethan Allerkamp 25-94, Reagan Ragsdale 3-15, Team 2-(-26).

Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 5-8-83-1-0; Central Texas Christian: Gonzalez 8-13-120-3-0.

Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Michael Koeth 2-38-1, Haas 1-19, Will Harper 1-15, Nic Angerstein 1-11; Central Texas Christian: Ethan Allerkamp 2-36-1, Evan Allerkamp 2-27-1, Tristan Eanes 1-16-1, Ragsdale 1-6, Team 2-35.

