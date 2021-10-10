Hallettsville Sacred Heart 49, Temple Central Texas Christian 23
|Central Texas
|7
|10
|6
|0
|--
|23
|Sacred Heart
|7
|14
|7
|21
|--
|49
First quarter
CT: Alec Gonzalez 24 pass to Evan Allerkamp (Luke Chiles kick), 9:26
SH: Brady Haas 59 run (Nic Angerstein kick), 9:15
Second quarter
SH: Austin Kutac 27 pass to Michael Koeth (Angerstein kick), 10:43
CT: Gonzalez 38 pass to Ethan Allerkamp (Chiles kick), 7:28
CT: Chiles 30 field goal, 2:53
SH: Kutac 11 run (Angerstein kick), 0:25
Third quarter
SH: Haas 5 run (Angerstein kick), 10:27
CT: Gonzalez 16 pass to Tristan Eanes (Gonzalez run failed)
Fourth quarter
SH: Haas 3 run (Angerstein kick), 12:00
SH: Haas 29 run (Angerstein kick), 6:29
SH: Korbin Koehne 7 run (Angerstein kick), 2:43
Team stats
|Central Texas
|Sacred Heart
|First downs
|18
|15
|Yards rushing
|46-216
|28-200
|Yards passing
|120
|83
|Passes
|8-13-3-0
|5-8-1-0
|Punts
|44
|0
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|4-50
|1-5
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Brady Haas 13-139-4, Austin Kutac 5-31-1, Korbin Koehne 10-30-1; Central Texas Christian: Alec Gonzalez 16-133, Ethan Allerkamp 25-94, Reagan Ragsdale 3-15, Team 2-(-26).
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 5-8-83-1-0; Central Texas Christian: Gonzalez 8-13-120-3-0.
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Michael Koeth 2-38-1, Haas 1-19, Will Harper 1-15, Nic Angerstein 1-11; Central Texas Christian: Ethan Allerkamp 2-36-1, Evan Allerkamp 2-27-1, Tristan Eanes 1-16-1, Ragsdale 1-6, Team 2-35.
