Hallettsville Sacred Heart 28, Tomball Rosehill Christian 15
|Rosehill Christian
|0
|0
|7
|8
|--
|15
|Sacred Heart
|14
|7
|7
|0
|--
|28
First quarter
SH: Korbin Koehne 1 run (Nic Angerstein kick failed), 10:50
SH: Austin Kutac 58 pass to Jose Ramirez (Kutac pass to Will Harper), 7:53
Second quarter
SH: Kutac 22 pass to Harper (Angerstein kick), 8:10
Third quarter
Rosehill Christian: 8 run (kick), 8:35
SH: Kutac 10 run (Angerstein kick), 6:40
Fourth quarter
RC: 8 run (2pt run), 5:48
Team stats
|Rosehill Christian
|Sacred Heart
|First downs
|20
|14
|Yards rushing
|48-194
|24-151
|Yards passing
|105
|110
|Passes
|6-15-0-1
|5-12-2-0
|Punts
|34.8
|31
|Fumbles-lost
|3-2
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|9-60
|9-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 7-75-1, Korbin Koehne 7-43-1, Brady Haas 4-22, Nic Angerstein 3-11, Jose Ramirez 1-2, Team 2-(-2).
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 5-12-110-2-0.
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Ramirez 2-67-1, Will Harper 1-22-1, Haas 2-21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.