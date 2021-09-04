Hallettsville Sacred Heart 28, Tomball Rosehill Christian 15

Rosehill Christian  8   -- 15                     
Sacred Heart  14  -- 28                     

First quarter

SH: Korbin Koehne 1 run (Nic Angerstein kick failed), 10:50

SH: Austin Kutac 58 pass to Jose Ramirez (Kutac pass to Will Harper), 7:53

Second quarter

SH: Kutac 22 pass to Harper (Angerstein kick), 8:10

Third quarter

Rosehill Christian: 8 run (kick), 8:35

SH: Kutac 10 run (Angerstein kick), 6:40

Fourth quarter

RC: 8 run (2pt run), 5:48

Team stats

 Rosehill Christian Sacred Heart  
  First downs 20 14
  Yards rushing 48-194  24-151
  Yards passing 105  110
  Passes 6-15-0-1 5-12-2-0
  Punts  34.8 31
  Fumbles-lost  3-2  1-1
  Penalty-yards  9-60 9-65

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Austin Kutac 7-75-1, Korbin Koehne 7-43-1, Brady Haas 4-22, Nic Angerstein 3-11, Jose Ramirez 1-2, Team 2-(-2).

Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 5-12-110-2-0.

Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Ramirez 2-67-1, Will Harper 1-22-1, Haas 2-21.

