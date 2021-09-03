Hallettsville Sacred Heart 28, Tomball Rosehill Christian 15

Sacred Heart 14770 -- 28                    
Rosehill Christian  0078 -- 14                    

First quarter

SH: Korbin Koehne 2 run, kick failed, 10:50

SH: Jose Martinez 4 pass from Austin Kutac, 2pt conversion Kutac to Will Harper, 7:53

Second quarter

SH: Harper 22 pass from Kutac, Nick Angerstein kick good, 8:03

Third quarter

RC: Joe Johson 8 run, John Brown kick good, 8:29

SH: Kutac 10 run (Angerstein kick good) 6:40

Fourth quarter

RC: Johnson 8 run, 2pt conversion Johnson run good, 5:31

Team stats

 Sacred Heart Rosehill Christian  
  First downs 11 18
  Yards rushing 17-42  42-221
  Yards passing 218  103
  Passes 5-11-0 7-14-1
  Punts  2-27 4-34.5
  Fumbles-lost 2-2 5-1
  Penalty-yards 7-50 11-65

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 6-63, Koehne 6-45, Haas 3-21, Harper 1-2, Angerstein 3-11; Rosehill Christian: Johson 17-82, Stewart 12-54;

Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 5-11-106-1-0; Rosehill Christian: Johnson 7-14-0-0-1;

Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Martinez 2-64, Haas 2-21, Harper 1-22; Rosehill Christian: Walker 4-52, Stewart 2-53, Dean 1-20

