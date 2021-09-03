Hallettsville Sacred Heart 28, Tomball Rosehill Christian 15
|Sacred Heart
|14
|7
|7
|0
|--
|28
|Rosehill Christian
|0
|0
|7
|8
|--
|14
First quarter
SH: Korbin Koehne 2 run, kick failed, 10:50
SH: Jose Martinez 4 pass from Austin Kutac, 2pt conversion Kutac to Will Harper, 7:53
Second quarter
SH: Harper 22 pass from Kutac, Nick Angerstein kick good, 8:03
Third quarter
RC: Joe Johson 8 run, John Brown kick good, 8:29
SH: Kutac 10 run (Angerstein kick good) 6:40
Fourth quarter
RC: Johnson 8 run, 2pt conversion Johnson run good, 5:31
Team stats
|Sacred Heart
|Rosehill Christian
|First downs
|11
|18
|Yards rushing
|17-42
|42-221
|Yards passing
|218
|103
|Passes
|5-11-0
|7-14-1
|Punts
|2-27
|4-34.5
|Fumbles-lost
|2-2
|5-1
|Penalty-yards
|7-50
|11-65
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 6-63, Koehne 6-45, Haas 3-21, Harper 1-2, Angerstein 3-11; Rosehill Christian: Johson 17-82, Stewart 12-54;
Passing -- Sacred Heart: Kutac 5-11-106-1-0; Rosehill Christian: Johnson 7-14-0-0-1;
Receiving -- Sacred Heart: Martinez 2-64, Haas 2-21, Harper 1-22; Rosehill Christian: Walker 4-52, Stewart 2-53, Dean 1-20
