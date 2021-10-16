Hallettsville 48, Boling 6
|Boling
|0
|0
|6
|0
|--
|6
|Hallettsville
|14
|13
|14
|7
|--
|48
First quarter
H: Price Pruett 7 run (Scott Janak kick), 3:35
H: Damani Hartwell 21 pass from Brandt Trlicek (Janak kick), 0:00
Second quarter
H: Pruett 39 run (kick failed), 9:23
H: Braxton Baranowski 32 blocked punt return (Janak kick), 5:53
Third quarter
H: Hartwell 28 run (Janak kick), 10:39
H: Pruett 2 run (Janak kick), 7:13
B: Christan Montalvo 2 run (kick failed), 9:30
Fourth quarter
H: Jashaun Price 37 run (Janak kick), 2:28
Team stats
|Boling
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|xx
|xx
|Yards rushing
|xx-xxx
|xx-xx
|Yards passing
|xxx
|xxx
|Passes
|xx-xx-xx-xx
|xx-xx-xx-xx
|Punts
|xx.xx
|xx.xx
|Fumbles-lost
|x-x
|x-x
|Penalty-yards
|x-xx
|x-xx
Individual Statistics
