Hallettsville 48, Boling 6

Boling  6  0   -- 6                     
Hallettsville  14 13 14  -- 48                     

First quarter

H: Price Pruett 7 run (Scott Janak kick), 3:35

H: Damani Hartwell 21 pass from Brandt Trlicek (Janak kick), 0:00

Second quarter

H: Pruett 39 run (kick failed), 9:23

H: Braxton Baranowski 32 blocked punt return (Janak kick), 5:53

Third quarter

H: Hartwell 28 run (Janak kick), 10:39

H: Pruett 2 run (Janak kick), 7:13

B: Christan Montalvo 2 run (kick failed), 9:30

Fourth quarter

H: Jashaun Price 37 run (Janak kick), 2:28

Team stats

 Boling Hallettsville  
  First downs xx xx
  Yards rushing xx-xxx  xx-xx
  Yards passing xxx  xxx
  Passes xx-xx-xx-xx xx-xx-xx-xx
  Punts  xx.xx xx.xx
  Fumbles-lost  x-x  x-x
  Penalty-yards  x-xx x-xx

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- team 1: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx, xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx; team 2: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx, xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx;

Passing -- team 1: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xx-xx-xx-xx; team 2: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xx-xx-xx-xx;;

Receiving -- team 1: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx, xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx; team 2: xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx, xxxxx xxxxx, xx-xxx;

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.