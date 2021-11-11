Hallettsville 42, Cameron Yoe 38

Hallettsville  14 7  14   -- 42                     
Cameron Yoe  0 28  -- 38                     

First quarter

H-Trace Patek 6 run (Chase Janak kick), 7:33

H-Jashaun Price 4 run (Janak kick), 1:21

Second quarter

CY-Pharrell Hemphill 24 pass from Ryan Muniz (Landen Greene kick), 11:54

CY-Hemphill 7 pass from Muniz (Greene kick), 9:05

H-Janak 8 pass from Patek (Janak kick), 5:05

CY-Hemphill 2 pass from Muniz (Greene kick), 2:27

CY-Phaibian Bynum 8 run (Greene kick), 0:39

Third quarter

CY-Greene 20 field goal, 8:41

H-Patek 1 run (Janak kick), 5:52

Fourth quarter

H-Price Pruett 5 run (Janak kick), 10:59

CY-Hemphill 27 pass from Muniz (Greene kick), 8:47

H-Patek 2 run (Janak kick), 5:37

Team stats

 Hallettsville Cameron Yoe  
  First downs 31 15
  Yards rushing 53-338  22-70
  Yards passing 173  282
  Passes 10-14-1-1 11-19-4-0
  Punts  36 47.5
  Fumbles-lost  2-1  1-0
  Penalty-yards  5-40 3-20

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville, Jashaun Price 14-91 TD, Damani Hartwell 5-74, Cam’Ron Aramilla 10-61, Trace Patek 10-56 3 TDs, Price Pruett 12-54 TD, Brandt Trlicek 1-11, Team 1-(-9). Cameron Yoe, Phaibian Bynum 10-45 TD, Fabian Salomon 4-30, Trayjen Wilcox 1-15, Ryan Muniz 5-0, Keshon Johnson 1-0, Team 1-(-20).

Passing -- Hallettsville, Patek 10-14-1 173 TD. Cameron Yoe, Muniz 10-18-0 233 4 TDs, Bynum 1-1-0 49.

Receiving -- Hallettsville, De’Keidris Bedford 45, Chase Janak 2-13 TD, Bowen Higgins 1-38, Aramilla 1-35, Rashaun Sidney 1-8, Hartwell 1-3. Cameron Yoe, Pharrell Hemphill 6-142 4 TDs, Bynum 2-6, Javon Goldsby 1-49, Wilcox 1-41, Charlie Mayer 1-34.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.