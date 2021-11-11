Hallettsville 42, Cameron Yoe 38
|Hallettsville
|14
|7
|7
|14
|--
|42
|Cameron Yoe
|0
|28
|3
|7
|--
|38
First quarter
H-Trace Patek 6 run (Chase Janak kick), 7:33
H-Jashaun Price 4 run (Janak kick), 1:21
Second quarter
CY-Pharrell Hemphill 24 pass from Ryan Muniz (Landen Greene kick), 11:54
CY-Hemphill 7 pass from Muniz (Greene kick), 9:05
H-Janak 8 pass from Patek (Janak kick), 5:05
CY-Hemphill 2 pass from Muniz (Greene kick), 2:27
CY-Phaibian Bynum 8 run (Greene kick), 0:39
Third quarter
CY-Greene 20 field goal, 8:41
H-Patek 1 run (Janak kick), 5:52
Fourth quarter
H-Price Pruett 5 run (Janak kick), 10:59
CY-Hemphill 27 pass from Muniz (Greene kick), 8:47
H-Patek 2 run (Janak kick), 5:37
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|Cameron Yoe
|First downs
|31
|15
|Yards rushing
|53-338
|22-70
|Yards passing
|173
|282
|Passes
|10-14-1-1
|11-19-4-0
|Punts
|36
|47.5
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|5-40
|3-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville, Jashaun Price 14-91 TD, Damani Hartwell 5-74, Cam’Ron Aramilla 10-61, Trace Patek 10-56 3 TDs, Price Pruett 12-54 TD, Brandt Trlicek 1-11, Team 1-(-9). Cameron Yoe, Phaibian Bynum 10-45 TD, Fabian Salomon 4-30, Trayjen Wilcox 1-15, Ryan Muniz 5-0, Keshon Johnson 1-0, Team 1-(-20).
Passing -- Hallettsville, Patek 10-14-1 173 TD. Cameron Yoe, Muniz 10-18-0 233 4 TDs, Bynum 1-1-0 49.
Receiving -- Hallettsville, De’Keidris Bedford 45, Chase Janak 2-13 TD, Bowen Higgins 1-38, Aramilla 1-35, Rashaun Sidney 1-8, Hartwell 1-3. Cameron Yoe, Pharrell Hemphill 6-142 4 TDs, Bynum 2-6, Javon Goldsby 1-49, Wilcox 1-41, Charlie Mayer 1-34.
