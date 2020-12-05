Hallettsville 23, Columbus 21
|Columbus
|7
|7
|7
|0
|--
|21
|home team
|7
|3
|0
|14
|--
|23
First quarter
Columbus: Ty Thomas 23 yard pass to Jordan Woods, (Manu Murga kick), 7:26
Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 76 run, (Chase Janak kick), 0:00
Second quarter
Columbus: Kion Hurd 1 run, (Murga kick), 4:08
Hallettsville: Janak 21 yard field goal, 0:14
Third quarter
Columbus: Hurd 3 run, (Murga kick), 4:03
Fourth quarter
Hallettsville: Trace Patek 11 yard pass to Deven Wood, (Janak kick), 10:22
Hallettsville: Brooks 46 yard punt return, (kick failed), 9:16
Team stats
|Columbus
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|14
|9
|Yards rushing
|45-218
|31-211
|Yards passing
|134
|38
|Passes
|6-9-1-0
|4-10-1-0
|Punts
|33.5
|49.3
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalty-yards
|1-5
|2-20
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 26-192, Trace Patek 4-23, Price Pruett 1-(-4); Columbus: Kion Hurd 41-180, Jordan Woods 3-24, Ty Thomas 1-14
Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek 4-10-38-1-0; Columbus: Thomas 6-9-134-1-0
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Ty Gerke 1-19, Deven Wood 1-11, Luke Bludau 1-9, Chase Janak 1-(-1); Columbus: Ryan Barnes 1-87, Woods 1-23, Carson Wray 3-17, Kaycon Wilson 1-7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.