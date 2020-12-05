Hallettsville 23, Columbus 21

Columbus  7  0   -- 21                     
home team  7 14  -- 23                     

First quarter

Columbus: Ty Thomas 23 yard pass to Jordan Woods, (Manu Murga kick), 7:26

Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 76 run, (Chase Janak kick), 0:00

Second quarter

Columbus: Kion Hurd 1 run, (Murga kick), 4:08

Hallettsville: Janak 21 yard field goal, 0:14

Third quarter

Columbus: Hurd 3 run, (Murga kick), 4:03

Fourth quarter

Hallettsville: Trace Patek 11 yard pass to Deven Wood, (Janak kick), 10:22

Hallettsville: Brooks 46 yard punt return, (kick failed), 9:16

Team stats

 Columbus Hallettsville  
  First downs 14 9
  Yards rushing 45-218  31-211
  Yards passing 134  38
  Passes 6-9-1-0 4-10-1-0
  Punts  33.5 49.3
  Fumbles-lost  0-0  1-0
  Penalty-yards  1-5 2-20

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 26-192, Trace Patek 4-23, Price Pruett 1-(-4); Columbus: Kion Hurd 41-180, Jordan Woods 3-24, Ty Thomas 1-14

Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek 4-10-38-1-0; Columbus: Thomas 6-9-134-1-0

Receiving -- Hallettsville: Ty Gerke 1-19, Deven Wood 1-11, Luke Bludau 1-9, Chase Janak 1-(-1); Columbus: Ryan Barnes 1-87, Woods 1-23, Carson Wray 3-17, Kaycon Wilson 1-7

