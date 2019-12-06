Columbus 48, Hallettsville 25
|Columbus
|7
|20
|14
|7
|--
|48
|Hallettsville
|0
|7
|12
|6
|--
|25
First Quarter
C: Tyree Simcik 1 run (Manu Murga kick), 2:26
Second Quarter
C: Tyree Simcik 4 run (Murga kick), 7:52
C: Tyree Simcik 41 run (Murga kick), 2:20
H: Jonathon Brooks 11 run (Chase Janek kick), 1:07
C: Tyree Simcik 63 run (kick failed), 0:24
Third Quarter
H: Travis Matula 30 pass from Lane Linhart (kick failed), 7:40
C: Kaycon Wilson 51 pass from Brock Schobel (Murga kick), 5:27
H: Jonathon Brooks 3 run (kick failed), 2:51
C: Tyree Simcik 36 run (Murga kick), 1:24
Fourth Quarter
C: Kaycon Wilson 15 pass from Brock Schobel (Murga kick), 6:55
H: Jonathan Brooks 20 run (Halfback pass no good), 5:23
Team stats
|Columbus
|Hallettsville
|First downs
|18
|16
|Yards rushing
|336
|130
|Yards passing
|120
|188
|Passes
|14-25-2
|Punts
|1-51
|3-113
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|1-1
|Penalty-yards
|5-50
|3-25
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 5-21; Jonathon Brooks 16-106; Travis Matula 1-3. Columbus: Tyree Simcik 32-288. Brock Schobel 8-29.
Passing -- Hallettsville: Lane Linhart 14-25-2; Brock Schobel 8-11-0.
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Jonathon Brooks 1-36; Ty Gerke 5-47; Travis Matula 5-73; Price Pruett 2-8; Isaak Machacek 2-15; Chase Janak 2-26. Columbus: Kaycon Wilson 5-88.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.