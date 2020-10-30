Hallettsville 45, Columbus 14

Hallettsville  772110 -- 45                    
Columbus 01400 -- 14                    

First quarter

H-Jonathon Brooks 26 run (Chase Janak kick), 6:48

Second quarter

C-Kion Hurd 6 run (Manu Murga kick), 8:04

H-Brooks 60 run (Janak kick), 4:05

C-Hurd 2 run (Murga kick), 0:50

Third quarter

H-Brooks 2 run (Janak kick), 9:35

H-Brooks 1 run (Janak kick), 5:47

H-Brooks 29 run (Janak kick), 1:37

Fourth quarter

H-Brooks 7 run (Janak kick), 8:27

H-Janak 19 field goal, 3:17

Team stats

 Hallettsville Columbus 
  First downs 26 18
  Yards rushing 35-358  37-126
  Yards passing 80 90
  Passes 8-12-1 11-28-2
  Punts 1-44 3-87
  Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
  Penalty-yards 10-89 3-30

Individual Statistics

Rushing -- Hallettsville: Brooks 22-299-6, Cam’ron Alamilla 5-29, Trace Patek 5-16, Damani Hartwell 2-9, Deven Wood 1-5; Columbus: Hurd 27-121-2, Ty’Vone Whitehead 4-6, Kaycon Wilson 1-2, Ty Thomas 5-(-3);

Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek 8-12-80-1-0; Columbus: Thomas 11-28-90-2-0;

Receiving -- Hallettsville: Ty Gerke 3-38, Brooks 2-11, Luke Bludau 1-26, Wood 1-3, Janak 1-2; Columbus: Carson Wray 7-65, Wilson 2-17, Ryan Barnes 1-11, Hurd 1-(-3)

