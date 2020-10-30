Hallettsville 45, Columbus 14
|Hallettsville
|7
|7
|21
|10
|--
|45
|Columbus
|0
|14
|0
|0
|--
|14
First quarter
H-Jonathon Brooks 26 run (Chase Janak kick), 6:48
Second quarter
C-Kion Hurd 6 run (Manu Murga kick), 8:04
H-Brooks 60 run (Janak kick), 4:05
C-Hurd 2 run (Murga kick), 0:50
Third quarter
H-Brooks 2 run (Janak kick), 9:35
H-Brooks 1 run (Janak kick), 5:47
H-Brooks 29 run (Janak kick), 1:37
Fourth quarter
H-Brooks 7 run (Janak kick), 8:27
H-Janak 19 field goal, 3:17
Team stats
|Hallettsville
|Columbus
|First downs
|26
|18
|Yards rushing
|35-358
|37-126
|Yards passing
|80
|90
|Passes
|8-12-1
|11-28-2
|Punts
|1-44
|3-87
|Fumbles-lost
|0-0
|0-0
|Penalty-yards
|10-89
|3-30
Individual Statistics
Rushing -- Hallettsville: Brooks 22-299-6, Cam’ron Alamilla 5-29, Trace Patek 5-16, Damani Hartwell 2-9, Deven Wood 1-5; Columbus: Hurd 27-121-2, Ty’Vone Whitehead 4-6, Kaycon Wilson 1-2, Ty Thomas 5-(-3);
Passing -- Hallettsville: Patek 8-12-80-1-0; Columbus: Thomas 11-28-90-2-0;
Receiving -- Hallettsville: Ty Gerke 3-38, Brooks 2-11, Luke Bludau 1-26, Wood 1-3, Janak 1-2; Columbus: Carson Wray 7-65, Wilson 2-17, Ryan Barnes 1-11, Hurd 1-(-3)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.